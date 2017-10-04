Just six months ago, when there was still unbridled hope in Washington, the Capitals got a close look at how fast the National Hockey League is changing.

The Toronto Maple Leafs, an upstart team led by then-19-year-old Auston Matthews, leaped ahead of the top-seeded Capitals with a two-games-to-one lead in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Most of his teammates had never been to the postseason and some of the other top contributors, like William Nylander and Mitch Marner, were also younger than 21 years old. They buzzed around the rink, turning the games into track meets on ice, bad bounces into scoring opportunities.

In the end, the Leafs lost in six games despite pushing the Capitals to overtime in five of the contests. But it was, likely, only a tease of how much Matthews and the league’s other young stars will influence the NHL moving forward.

“They have an unbelievable skill level coming in that’s really unparalleled in the last 100 years probably of the game,” Capitals Coach Barry Trotz said Monday of the NHL’s newest crop of young players. “You always say, ‘Who’s the best player that ever played?’ The best player that ever played hasn’t been born yet. There’s someone better. We’re sort of seeing the next better. It’s in the areas of speed and skill, the nutrition, the training, it’s just evolving.”

[The Capitals have a 23-man roster, but it’s going to change really soon]

Connor McDavid, who won’t turn 21 until January, edged Sidney Crosby for the league’s MVP last season. (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

Since 2009, championship success has been highly concentrated among a few teams: the Boston Bruins won the Stanley Cup in 2011, the Los Angeles Kings won it in 2012 and 2014, the Chicago Blackhawks won it in 2010, 2013 and 2015, and the Penguins did so in 2009, 2016 and 2017. That’s only four different champions across nine years, but now seems to be the time for other teams to ascend.

Should another team crack that fraternity this coming June, it may be more likely to be one of the league’s youth-fueled upstarts rather than squads led by top veterans who have yet to win a title. The most notable of those players are Capitals winger Alex Ovechkin, Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist, Daniel and Henrik Sedin on the Canucks, and Sharks forward Joe Thornton. The league they entered more than a decade ago is now predicated on speed and filled with teens and 20-somethings able to lift whole franchises to the next level.

The speed and skill of the NHL’s young stars — a group headlined by the Oilers’ Connor McDavid and Matthews, but including many more — is not only changing the league’s style of play. It is also squeezing out slower skaters and, as another season begins, could have a major bearing on where the power shifts next.

“If you ask 25 experts who they think are going to compete in the playoffs and ultimately win the Cup, you are probably going to get 25 different answers,” said Doug MacLean, a former NHL coach and general manager who is now a Sportsnet analyst. “That’s just how the league is right now, completely wide-open. But I do think that if you don’t have one of these really good young players, you’re behind.”

MacLean sifts the young stars into two categories: franchise players and impact players.

The franchise players, according to MacLean, are McDavid, Matthews and Jack Eichel, who signed an eight-year, $80 million deal with the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday. They are generational talents who are ripping through the starts of their respective careers. McDavid finished with 100 points and led the league with 70 assists last season. Matthews was a rookie last season and notched 40 goals (a league-high 32 at even-strength) and 29 assists. Eichel has 113 points across his first two seasons, 56 as a rookie and 57 last year.

The impact players, according to MacLean, are Jets 19-year-old winger Patrik Laine, Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon and Flames forward Johnny Gaudreau, among a large handful of others. The 24-year-old Gaudreau is a 5-foot-9 speedster and one of the skating embodiments of the NHL’s tactical changes, with speed now favored over size.

Though still one of the NHL’s top goal-scorers, Alex Ovechkin has plenty of young company among the league’s upper echelon of stars. (Alex Brandon/AP)

But the NHL’s youth movement doesn’t stop there. The league’s latest Collective Bargaining Agreement forces teams to commit a large portion of their salary caps to top players, leaving a lot of holes to fill with a little bit of cash. Teams are inclined to fill those holes with young players on inexpensive entry-level contracts. And those young players, more often than not, come into the league as fast skaters with years of skill training.

[Laurene Powell Jobs is buying a big stake in the Capitals, Wizards]

“The game getting faster, it really is a shift from the ground up,” said Craig Button, the former general manager of the Calgary Flames and now an NHL Network analyst. “I don’t think the intended consequences of rule changes and CBA changes was to change the entire game and make it a speed game, but that’s pretty much what has happened.”

Said Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan: “It’s not a blue-collar sport anymore. When I was growing up, parents were working in factories and you were getting hand-me-down stuff. These kids have personal trainers, skill development coaches. And they’re going to tournaments on weekends. Are you kidding me? It’s shifted to that. It used to be all blue-collar kids. It’s different now.”

The super-skilled, speedsters are now center stage as the NHL’s season begins Wednesday, and the 2018 Stanley Cup appears to be an achievable goal for the league’s next generation, even as the Penguins look to win back-to-back-to-back titles. McDavid and Matthews lifted their respective teams into the postseason last spring and both the Oilers and Maple Leafs promise to be contending when the pack is whittled down this spring. Both McDavid and Matthews are flanked by young talent. Both franchises are up to speed.

On the other end are the franchises constructed around a central star from a previous generation. These are the teams that could be slowed by the effects of time, the teams imperiled by this new era of lightspeed skaters. The most intriguing of those franchises is the Capitals, back-to-back Presidents’ Trophy winners but still looking to play past the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Ovechkin is 32 years old and will be making $9.5 million a year until 2021. The rest of the team’s cap is concentrated between 29-year-old center Nicklas Backstrom, 25-year-old center Evgeny Kuznetsov, 30-year-old winger T.J. Oshie, who signed an eight-year, $46 million contract this summer, and the team’s top four defensemen. It’s unlikely the Capitals, or any veteran team like them, will find itself at the top of the NHL draft board with a chance to take a teenaged phenom anytime soon. So this is the core that will look to break the Capitals’ drought and finally make Ovechkin a Stanley Cup champion. And it will do so in a landscape that appears to favor the young.

“The young kids come in and it’s fun to watch how they dominate and how they bring next level to the game, the next step in the game,” Ovechkin said. “Obviously, I don’t know how it’s going to be in the future, like in five years, how is the game going to look like?”

Ovechkin may not have to wait that long to get his answer.

Isabelle Khurshudyan contributed to this story.

More on the NHL:

Caps’ Tom Wilson suspended four games

What to watch for as 2017-18 season begins

Jack Eichel signs 8-year, $80-million deal with Sabres