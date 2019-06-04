Anthony Rendon paused for just a second to admire his work — because who, in that moment, could blame him? — watching as a seared baseball climbed higher and higher, then reached the comfort of the left-center field seats.

His bat did the damage against Reynaldo Lopez’s hanging slider. Or maybe it was Rendon’s swing, or his quick-twitch hands, or a plate approach that won’t stop terrorizing pitchers. Whatever it was, whatever produced that towering three-run homer, it was the loud highlight of the Washington Nationals’ highest-scoring inning of the season. And that came just in time against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday, in the form of a six-run fifth, in a 9-5 win at Nationals Park that gave the Nationals eight victories in their past 10 games.

Stephen Strasburg had one of his rockiest outings of the year, giving up five runs in five innings before he was lifted, but he still earned his 100th career win. The night was otherwise filled with odd moments, such as home plate umpire Mike Everitt exiting soon after taking a fastball to the chest protector, or Nationals second baseman Brian Dozier exiting soon after taking a fastball to the right forearm, or the first three innings taking 90 minutes, as if nothing could happen soon enough.

[Box score: Nationals 9, White Sox 5]

But it was defined by one crooked inning, which led to a stuffed box score, which showed a handful of Nationals had cashed in. Rendon continued a red-hot season with that homer, a double and five RBI to give him 40 despite spending 2½ weeks on the injured list. Howie Kendrick, who replaced Dozier once he exited in the fourth, stayed locked in with two doubles and two RBI. Adam Eaton — facing his former team and, in Lopez, one of the pitchers Washington traded for him — saw 24 pitches in his first three plate appearances and scored twice. Victor Robles added a two-run home run, his ninth of the year, to punctuate the decisive sixth.

And when that was added up, the Nationals sidestepped Strasburg’s rough outing, flipped a scoreboard on its head and, with the Philadelphia Phillies getting a late start on the West Coast, were six back in the National League East once Sean Doolittle recorded the final outs. They are now 27-33.

Strasburg’s troubles didn’t begin with a hit or a home run or him lacking command. They began, really, with a borderline curve called ball four in the first inning. Strasburg paused on the mound, stuck in the end of his motion, and stared toward home plate in disbelief. Everitt, still in the game, didn’t flinch. Strasburg yelled in to Everitt, asking if the pitch was low, and replay showed it right on the zone’s bottom edge. Strasburg shook his head in frustration as he took the mound again. He could have had two quick outs. Instead, in a twist he didn’t want to accept, there was a runner on first with one down.

He proceeded to give up four runs in the inning — all on high-arcing singles — and Washington was in an immediate hole. His pitch count rose to 39 pitches once the White Sox had batted around. Strasburg had gone six or more innings in all but one start this season, and he had allowed two or fewer runs in seven of his past eight. But he was ineffective early and exited early, too, once he stranded runners on second and third with two grounders and a strikeout. That finished his outing at five innings, with five runs, five hits, three walks and 105 pitches on his final line.

So the Nationals needed a lot out of their offense, and, no matter the score, four innings from their MLB-worst bullpen. And both groups, it turned out, were more than up to the task.

Rendon doubled in two in the third, Kendrick hit a solo home run in the fourth, then Trea Turner and Eaton reached to begin the fifth. Then Rendon scorched that three-run homer off Lopez, who was hooked right then having allowed six runs in four-plus innings. Then Matt Adams doubled, Kendrick doubled him in, and Robles’s two-run blast created even more separation. That gave Washington nine unanswered after falling behind 5-0. That also made the bullpen’s job much easier, with Matt Grace, Tanner Rainey, Wander Suero and Doolittle combining to blank the White Sox for the last 12 outs.

Before the game, before his lineup clicked and his bullpen followed, Manager Dave Martinez was asked to diagnose the difference in his team’s hot stretch. The Nationals’ starting pitching has been steady and, at times, unhittable. Their bullpen has made incremental improvements. Their defense is making fewer mistakes. But Martinez pointed right at the offense, to their simpler plate approach, to a group of hitters who, when faced with a chance to lift the Nationals from behind Tuesday, jumped into gear and left no doubt.