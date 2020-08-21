Patrick Corbin’s line was stained by Miguel Rojas’s three-run homer in the second inning. He was otherwise solid, if a bit uneven, while yielding eights hits and striking out nine in 6 1/3 innings. The offense, though, was too quiet aside from a pair of solo homers. It registered just two other hits — both singles by Eric Thames — and was blanked by a bullpen that came in with a 5.13 ERA.

The Nationals’ bullpen has thrown 8 1/3 scoreless innings since Daniel Hudson blew a save in Atlanta on Monday. But the offense kept Washington from taking advantage Friday, dropping it to 9-13.

For the Nationals, and for their flickering rhythm, this is still a chance to climb the standings. They still have four games in three days with the Marlins in the middle of a playoff race. The fourth, part of Saturday’s doubleheader, was tacked on after a series in Miami was postponed a few weeks back. The Nationals voted against traveling to the novel coronavirus hot spot. Then MLB stepped in as the Marlins dealt with an outbreak.

After that weekend, the Marlins broke off five consecutive wins. Their 7-1 record stood in stark contrast to their 105 losses in 2019. But they’ve now digressed, having lost five straight, and eight of 10, before arriving in Washington. They entered Friday in second place in a compact NL East. The Nationals were tied for last, three back of the front-running Braves yet every bit alive for a spot in an expanded postseason.

And so they looked to Corbin for a jolt.

The left-hander was coming off his worst outing of the summer, a five-inning slog in Baltimore. He was behind in too many counts. He had to throw too many pitches in the strike zone. Corbin’s velocity is down a bit, like pitchers across the majors. It means he has to locate that much better with his heat sitting between 88 and 92 mph. He thrives by picking around the plate, inducing bad swings, setting up his slider to look like a fastball, right at the knees, until it knifes toward the dirt.

He’s often that pitcher when facing Miami (10-9). His ERA was 1.55 in 29 innings against the Marlins last year. He tossed a shutout. But Friday, in their first matchup of 2020, Corbin stumbled into a groove. Rojas tagged him for that three-run blast in the second. He allowed a pair of base-runners with two down in the third. Four of his first five strikeouts came on a fastball, oddly enough, before his slider began to bite.

By then, Washington had inched back with two solo shots. Yan Gomes went deep in the second, sending his first of the year beyond the right-center wall. Trea Turner’s landed nearby in the third, just sneaking into the space between the fence and Section 141. All 19 of Turner’s 2019 homers were to the left of dead center. Two of his five this season have flown the other way.

Corbin soon put up zeros in the third, fourth, fifth and sixth. He got Jesús Sánchez to bounce for the first out of the seventh. And that’s when his night hit a wall. Rojas took his 101st pitch for a single to right. Manager Dave Martinez had Rainey in the bullpen but pushed Corbin for one more batter, leadoff man Jonathan Villar. His 102nd and final pitch was an inside fastball, a bit down, that Villar cracked into the left field corner for a double. Corbin immediately looked into the dugout, saw Martinez walking up the steps and then wiped some sweat off his forehead.

Rainey walked Jesús Aguilar to load the bases with one out. But the righty, Martinez’s best reliever this season, slipped away from further damage. He struck out Francisco Cervelli with a high fastball. Brian Anderson lined out to left, a few feet from where Soto was playing, and the inning was over. Rainey’s ERA dwindled to 0.82 in 11 innings. He has stranded all nine runners he has inherited.

The Nationals, meanwhile, had trouble solving starter Elieser Hernandez and left-handed reliever Stephen Tarpley. They sent up Adam Eaton, Juan Soto and Asdrúbal Cabrera against Tarpley in the sixth. Soto has been red-hot since missing the first 10 days of the season. Cabrera has had insane splits against lefties. But Tarpley discarded them in order, each by strikeout, and had Soto looking as though his bat weighed 50 pounds.

In the seventh, Washington left the tying run on second after Victor Robles struck out swinging. In the eighth, Brad Boxberger used 14 pitches to retire Turner, Eaton and Soto, with Soto flying out to the warning track in left. And in the ninth, against former Nationals reliever Brandon Kintzler, no one made it farther than the batter’s box.

The end came quickly, and with little noise.