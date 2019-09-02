Sports columnist

When Joe Ross walked off the mound Monday afternoon, unable to escape the fourth inning before he was ultimately charged with seven runs, the strong-lunged, blue-and-orange-clad fans tucked down the left field line let it ring throughout Nationals Park: “Let’s go Mets! Let’s go Mets!” It was Labor Day in the nation’s capital, but it could have been any day or night in Flushing.

By the time the Nats backers got into it, the New York Mets led by seven, and it was for a reason that would seem odd to anyone who hasn’t spent the summer here: Gerardo Parra, taking his first at-bat after replacing the injured Adam Eaton, stepped to the plate, and thousands of fans stood, clapped their hands in a chomping motion and swayed to “Baby Shark.” Parra struck out, and they sat back down.

The Nationals, with Monday’s 7-3 loss as a notable exception, have been a wonder to watch for more than three months now. They are increasingly likely to host the National League wild-card game, though with seven games remaining against the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves — whose advantage is now 6½ games — the division title hasn’t quite been decided. They have a current MVP candidate in third baseman Anthony Rendon, a future MVP candidate in outfielder Juan Soto, a Hall of Famer in right-hander Max Scherzer — and a bullpen that keeps eyes glued to the action, even if they’re peeking through cracks in fingers.

What they have right now, too, is a fan base that isn’t reaching for its wallet to push them through this pennant race.

Here’s what we know: With Monday’s crowd of 25,329 — which includes all those wearing Mets gear — the Nationals are now averaging 27,944 fans per game. Only four teams in the National League — Arizona, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh and criminally bad Miami — have fewer people showing up to their games than the scorching-toward-the-postseason Nats. That’s down — and significantly — from last year’s average of 31,230, a 10 percent drop. The Nats are on pace to draw fewer people than in any season since 2011, not only before they had won a division title but before they had so much as had a winning year.

There are so many interesting aspects to this team to dissect. Yet sit at the ballpark on a lovely Labor Day, and it’s hard not to be struck by the atmosphere, the empty seats and sections, and ask, “Does it matter to the team?”

“I think it always matters, especially in games where you feel like you’re behind, or a night game [followed by a] day game and you’re a little tired, that energy that the fans can bring,” shortstop Trea Turner said. “You saw their guys over there bringing their energy today. I think that’s awesome.”

The crowds at Nationals Park over the remaining 13 home dates won’t determine whether closer Sean Doolittle returns to form or whether right fielder Adam Eaton can bounce back from the bruise on the back of his knee that caused him to come out of Monday’s game. But it is a way, albeit from an armchair, to evaluate the health of a franchise, the relationship between fan base and city.

“We’ve had a weird year,” said first baseman Ryan Zimmerman, who has played more home games in front of Washington crowds than anyone in Nats history.

He’s right: an 82-80 2018 followed by an offseason in which Bryce Harper departed didn’t exactly send people flooding to the box office over the winter, and a 19-31 start didn’t have them planning late-summer visits to the ballpark in the spring. Throw in the context of attendance being down across MLB, and the Nationals were prepared for something of an attendance hit this season.

But a reasonable question would be: How much of it is on fans not finding the passion they once had, and how much is the team misreading its own fans?

This isn’t a science. The Nats, like most teams, structure the pricing on their tickets in tiers. Opening Day has, across the board, the highest prices — and that’s by far Nationals Park’s largest crowd of the year, 42,263. That one date is impervious to pricing. Washington is an event city. Opening Day is an event. Boom! Sellout.

Since then, the Nationals have hosted 26 dates that qualify either as a “prime” or “marquee” tier. Though the Nats also change ticket prices over the course of the year based on demand — meaning, say, a ticket for the same seat to Monday’s game might have cost more April 1 than it did Aug. 1 — they identify the games that fans are likely to seek out and charge more. Gouging? No. Supply and demand? Yes.

But what if you misread the demand? Of the 26 home dates with higher prices since the opener — including Monday, which was a “prime” game — the Nats have drawn fewer than their average 11 times. The two games last week against the Baltimore Orioles — crowds of 24,946 and 25,174 — fall into that category. So do Memorial Day and Fourth of July games against Miami, potentially big baseball days when only 21,048 and 27,350 turned out, respectively.

Had the Nats knocked the prices down — not a discount, but to the “regular” tier — would more people have shown up? Impossible to say. Doesn’t mean it’s not fun to speculate.

What we’re learning, though, is that it’s not as simple as “win and they’ll come.” Not in Washington, at least. There’s an endless list of reasons people don’t show up to a given ballgame, ranging from the weather to their wallet, including the start of school or the start of soccer practice, impacted by inconveniences such as Metro’s shutdown of parts of two lines that extend into Virginia for much of the summer. Criticizing fans for not coming is folly. Wondering why attendance is down is important in evaluating a franchise’s relationship with its supporters.

“D.C.’s a very predictable city,” Zimmerman said. “I could’ve told you no one was going to be here today. For a lot of people, it’s the last day before their kids go back to school. It’s the last holiday of summer. People are going to be on the waterfront or whatever. There’s just other things to do in D.C.”

True. But there are other things to do in New York, too. Like, a bazillion other things.

“But the Mets, they have five generations of fans, or four generations of fans, that all grew up with that team,” Zimmerman said. “Maybe their dad’s team won a World Series, and they went because of that. That stuff matters, too.”

Which is another reminder that even though Nationals Park is hosting its 12th season, even though baseball has been back in Washington for 15 campaigns, the sport isn’t quite ingrained here.

The playoffs, they won’t be a problem. We know from past experience that the stands will be full, most fans will be wearing red, and the atmosphere will be electric. It was like that for decisive Game 5s of division series in 2012, ’16 and ’17. Start, say, Max Scherzer in a wild-card game that begins the postseason with what’s essentially a Game 7, and the park would pulse.

“I always say: They’re the 26th man,” Manager Dave Martinez said. “They do play a part.”

Monday afternoon, when Mets closer Edwin Díaz struck out Matt Adams to end it, the only fans playing a part were those in New York colors down the left field line. It’s not the most important aspect to the second half of a 2019 season that has turned out to be ridiculously fun. But it’s something that’s noticed, from the dugout to the ownership box, for sure.