The big man – basketball’s longtime ruler before point guards, three-pointers and positionless dreamers overtook the game – isn’t dead. He’s skinny and multifaceted now, like Marvin Bagley III. He’s flexing his Popeye muscles after dunks and lofting soft jumpers into the air, like Deandre Ayton. He’s moving more gracefully while spreading his infinity wings, like Mohamed Bamba.

As the sport wanders deeper into a perimeter obsession from which it may not come back, resistance yields to evolution. The question can no longer be, “What happened to the big man?” It is more appropriate to wonder, “What is happening to the big man?” The game doesn’t change on its own; players alter it. We’re more than a decade into this pace-and-space hoops movement. It has exploded from some really cool thing that the Phoenix Suns were doing to a way of life at all levels of men’s and women’s basketball. The ensuing generation of stars hasn’t grown up playing through the post. Young players are used to spreading the floor with five perimeter options. And so the talent pool shifts accordingly.

During the NBA draft Thursday night, you will see a rather dramatic indicator of where the game is headed. The traditional center is extinct, but the very tall human is making a comeback, complete with a level of skill and mobility that suits current times. Five versatile post players are projected to be selected among the first eight picks of the draft: Ayton, Bagley, Bamba, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Wendell Carter Jr. And the list doesn’t include Michael Porter Jr., a 6-foot-10 perimeter player who will also be taken early.

A year ago, sweet-shooting 7-footer Lauri Markkanen was the only big man drafted in the top eight. You have to go back to 2011, when six of the first eight selections were post players, to find the last draft in which big men were so coveted. And it’s not like these players are the cream of a bad crop. This draft is widely hailed as a strong and deep one. It just happens to be a tall and talented one, too.

“All these guys are more skilled and athletic than we saw big guys years and years ago that were anchored down on the low post and went block to block,” ESPN analyst Jay Bilas said. “These players are far more versatile and far more athletic and can change ends.”

It’s now outdated to suggest the NBA doesn’t have any good big men. There’s a nice collection of versatile, team-anchoring star post players: Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Davis, Joel Embiid, Kristaps Porzingis, Nikola Jokic, Rudy Gobert, DeMarcus Cousins and LaMarcus Aldridge. There’s a batch of very good ones, too: Al Horford, Andre Drummond, DeAndre Jordan, Steven Adams, Clint Capela and Marc Gasol. There are effective role players such as Derrick Favors and the Wizards’ Marcin Gortat. There are some interesting young players such as Markkanen and the Indiana combo of Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis. And even though he might get traded by every team in the league between now and retirement, Dwight Howard is not bad for a center with a dinosaur style. He averaged 16.6 points and 12.5 rebounds last year.

But let’s focus on the draft. Ayton, who is expected to go No. 1 to Phoenix, looks like a young David Robinson and might end up having an offensive impact similar to what Towns, the 2015 No.-1 overall pick, is doing in Minnesota. Bagley reminds you of Chris Bosh; he’s not as consistent a shooter yet, but he may be a better athlete, scorer and ballhandler. Bamba, with his 7-10 wingspan, is longer than Gobert, and he has a functional jump shot that is rapidly improving. Jackson can make three-pointers, block shots and move his feet as well as any 7-footer. And Carter comes to the league with Horford-like versatility and court presence.

No, they probably won’t all become stars. A few will, though (Ayton and Bagley are best bets). And the rest have the ability, demeanor and hunger to become valuable players for a long time.

“Just in talking with teams, the one thing that kind of stands out is that the bigs up top … are really not pigeonholed,” ESPN front office insider Bobby Marks said. “The ability from a footwork standpoint, the athleticism that they can guard multiple positions, that based on how the game is going, that come the fourth quarter that you do not have to take them off the court based on what kind of lineup you have.

“I don’t know if we’ll ever revert back to the [Patrick] Ewing and [Hakeem] Olajuwon-type era where we had that traditional -- Shaq, of course -- that traditional 5. But I guess these players are now your modern 5 based on their athleticism. Now most of these players have the ability to kind of stretch out their game a little bit.”

Two years ago, Kevin Durant dubbed the 7-foot-3 Porzingis a “unicorn” because he has a seemingly mythical skill set for his size. Actually, the NBA is full of unicorns because, no matter how much you watch them, it’s also hard to believe that Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo and even LeBron James are real. And when you look into the high school ranks, there are several more abnormally skilled tall players on track to be pros, including Bol Bol, another 7-3 prodigy and the son of the late Manute Bol. He will be a freshman at Oregon in the fall, which means he could be a 2019 lottery pick.

During the NBA Finals, Golden State Coach Steve Kerr marveled over how the game is evolving.

“The talent level right now I think is at an all-time high in the league,” Kerr said. “It’s very different. You don’t have the aircraft carriers. You don’t have Shaq and Patrick Ewing and Hakeem. But the skill level on the perimeter is so shocking. Sometimes, I try to picture myself playing in the finals now. Twenty years ago, I survived. It was tough, but I survived. I could find guys to guard. I can only imagine right now. LeBron would be pointing right at me saying, ‘Come on up. We’re going to set a screen with you.’

“It’s gotten so tough. You have to have so much versatility and size and speed and strength to be able to survive on the floor because of this incredible skill level. Because these guys can make shots from 30, 35 feet without blinking.”

Tall people will always have an advantage in basketball. The current era has been so shocking partly because elite guards directed a small-ball style that minimized the effectiveness of the game’s biggest people. But the bigs have adjusted. You can foresee a day when having a player with Anthony Davis-like size and athleticism might be more necessity than luxury.

That moment inches closer on Thursday, when a big man’s draft is set to begin. It shouldn’t be a concern that teams are going against the small-ball norm. It’s more a sign that, in a game straying from tradition and preconceived labels, the giants have adapted.