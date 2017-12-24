{_json_={"game":{"gameId":"b0cbb6b7-b10e-44d0-86ac-e2760c29b834","tags":[],"title":"NFL Player Cards: Eagles","questionIds":["d6563071-f9f3-4cbc-9142-7bd0bcb72475","cc1fb317-afa7-4bf1-9fa2-6bbfef30bf55","da3f565c-680b-4f94-a4f4-79c9b13a5222","4be997d8-a53f-43cc-860a-8a7ed3fb5a34","f9a2e41e-803a-4d90-a2fa-5fb8346d9b4f","ddb1ba21-2ad3-44d8-9757-4ef3eaffedd8","5fcda8f4-c45a-48d8-9318-3c2e72c3171a","25c02000-553d-4cd7-aa59-d326bc533634","1cce536b-9339-485b-890a-42675541f631","8e51f224-fec8-4f2b-8731-c71ff4562044","623680d4-f292-485b-a0bd-fe34bc71abf0","4257df96-383e-467d-986b-e8a42d9569ef","c5e00361-c89b-4d49-8997-6290b361f277","1f56988f-d2e8-4c0d-9b99-afea09797e32","d55e904a-e9b6-4dea-a194-fd88db1df0ac","c84cf137-8af2-46f0-a5e2-567e298b2dbc","9935d7bb-924b-4873-838b-8448b8d92c00","8c3fd069-879d-4098-9d0f-b28113063240","c3ed1450-75ef-4764-b842-842c9e71525d","d8dd0bcd-61b4-4d64-9b13-12359332481e","24592f7f-04bf-4ab0-be99-94b0d4601ad4","d5460d4a-c3ae-48ad-b482-252a4f73d125","30f2cfa6-36db-47b5-940f-e8b98ac146d0","961f6465-f5e4-4b90-9120-82d6baecc479","7af9559a-59df-434d-9311-619439dbb4d0","a7e3b010-2ece-4b36-a106-4b24db955fc2","c0da065a-ba89-4943-93f7-a685429ca2c3","3e20a2d8-1830-4f40-8585-5bf1bfdbc6a1","c453f11f-e5a8-4039-a9ce-8da0802af7bb","3c38f066-eda9-4b24-9c41-fcfe3ccdce21","4350203f-1617-4195-916c-ecc9bfc67339","91429978-eabf-44e8-857f-319755316baf","831616f5-8c43-421d-87f7-20bde6b6c6ea","9898fa5f-b534-4bca-aa8c-75d38b3b5edc","b2cf07e3-8e96-4087-865d-52983721e50c","2619f71f-b987-4026-a1b6-3c318056ea04","fc36b433-b232-4b8e-8feb-f1a6964bc626","608927ee-8ebe-4818-a179-5dd0f3b01f78","ee865ee8-357a-4489-9bba-3aa939660963","53114f8d-c136-4b6d-ad61-58ab11c06fe1","eb572eb9-f94e-46ad-81d8-4e302c76c0c7","4ffe599a-eb5d-491d-994d-752e6f2a084c","bc5e5c59-a612-4dff-886e-b1244c59a6b5","b58403b0-d4c6-4399-979f-6a32e130089f","2b5427e7-fcdb-4bc3-9c01-4363690118df","778d1fbf-ff5f-4727-b989-13cbd198a2d9","f9588c86-5bb5-431d-ac30-8905eb4bceec","600ebac5-18f1-4c1a-a9d2-137acb6d97d4","79461f5f-247c-4e5f-abad-83829601db72","56805cea-d7fb-4998-bb80-bacb0c937e75","1736e222-6eb0-4e84-8265-849589011889","36d31983-c842-476b-8ed2-834226f6705e","cf8c1ace-3b3d-4596-ba8a-b3b88cc9e1e1","a53b3aec-2f6a-43e7-b55f-1ff5f85509e6","583b9cfb-f5a3-424f-a82b-7de3e5b58854","0b71b558-408b-4348-8605-b8a2228b0a51","668d8cef-103d-4839-a741-816c2dc14a63","e109f946-7e37-4357-9076-0a7908f5f27d","da013499-22fd-4176-97f2-a360b8750cff","f69e8999-06bd-453b-8e61-9b6d600a2336","c67379a6-f895-4518-9795-7792621c98b3","781a9e88-731b-41bc-b86a-5a2e750ed85d","7e691872-4f85-47fc-94ae-46bed3c18c14","53fd0399-0781-4113-b226-79c9edd9b0e4","1cfb9f10-c148-465c-a87f-23333f21e8c8","6b4fb6c4-4259-4e32-8d09-bf9f23df61a0","a104ed75-599b-48f6-9dfb-170edfadc744","4fc2ee8a-b941-42e8-b1a9-2e02d5f57796","f16aa1c0-1f16-4cd2-9888-784ee24bed32","36e7e67d-3512-4625-a7de-988c3f63a5d0","d93ed5c4-ec63-4781-b85d-394422f21a49","b13bbf43-1eac-4964-8189-9a3faf1161b1","fdf184c8-f91e-4830-8366-e37e71fd36cf","998c7bb3-b600-4b60-b1a1-f493fa78c4c6","1c01dcdf-abe4-463f-a227-d77dd34884df","c2e60b5f-9fc3-4a51-8fb3-fce395492a0b","0d44d144-ab75-48d9-9f62-f0703b40f464","5a6d0663-aa92-4e71-b88d-38ce35425037","2bcc7b56-d4e8-42c3-9119-68afc0301e09","1118e41e-1e1f-4121-9cde-42d2ae333072","ce2c54ee-3a79-46c9-bef4-3815310d1241","41fa4ada-ac82-4c76-8481-12182a2863ae","649cf416-5a06-460e-b2ee-7a13b7499187","29addf0a-7665-4642-b26e-832cc0f0b786","dce2f872-c900-4c9c-845a-410b7e58c6cf","d117a959-2668-486c-b764-3e261d24b30a","b2939624-294a-4fc6-b19c-e03cefcd870d"],"createdBy":"heliograf","lastUpdatedBy":"heliograf","adminEmailId":"APIADMINUSER@washpost.com","live":true,"photoUploaded":false,"captchaProtected":false,"slug":"nfl-player-cards:eagles","questions":[{"questionId":"56805cea-d7fb-4998-bb80-bacb0c937e75","excludeFromTrivia":false,"createdDate":1504905130000,"lastUpdated":1513659969000,"questionTitle":"Carson Wentz", <div class="note-wrapper clearfix">
 
 <div class="note-image-wrapper">
 <img class="note-image" src="https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/headshots/all_teams/613866.PNG">
 </div>


<div class="player-info">
 <span class="num-position col-3"># 11 QB</span>

 
 <span class="logo-team col-3">
 <img src="https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/eagles.png"/>Philadelphia eagles
 </span>
 

</div>

<div class="player-details-wrapper clearfix">
 <span class="player-details"><strong>Height: </strong>6'5"</span>
 
 <span class="player-details"><strong>Weight: </strong>237</span>
 
 <span class="player-details"><strong>College: </strong>North Dakota State</span>
 
 
 <span class="player-details"><strong>Age: </strong>25</span>
 
 
</div> <div class="four-col-stats clearfix">
 <h2>2017 Stats</h2>
 <ul class="inline-list">
 <li>
 <p class="stats-header">RAT</p>
 <p class="stats-main">101.9</p>
 <p class="stats-subtext"></p>
 </li>
 <li>
 <p class="stats-header">RUSH</p>
 <p class="stats-main">64</p>
 <p class="stats-subtext"></p>
 </li>
 <li>
 <p class="stats-header">YDS</p>
 <p class="stats-main">3,296</p>
 <p class="stats-subtext">299</p>
 </li>
 <li>
 <p class="stats-header">TD</p>
 <p class="stats-main">33</p>
 <p class="stats-subtext">0</p>
 </li>
 </ul>
 </div>



 <div class="player-details-wrapper">
 <p>Carson Wentz completed 23 of 41 passes for 291 yards in the Eagles 43-35 win against the Rams on Sunday, including four touchdowns and one interception.</p>
 </div> <h2>Schedule</h2>
 <div>
 <table class="stats">
 <thead>
 <tr>
 <th colspan="5" class="no-mobile"></th>

 
 <th colspan="3" class="table-light-header no-mobile">Passing</th>
 

 
 <th colspan="3" class="table-light-header no-mobile">Rushing</th>
 

 </tr>
 <tr>

 <td>WK</td>
 <td colspan="4" style="text-align: center;">Opp</td>

 
 <td>YDS</td>
 <td>TD</td>
 <td>I/F</td>
 <td>ATT</td>
 <td class="no-mobile">YDS</td>
 <td class="no-mobile">TD</td>
 <td class="no-mobile">RAT</td>
 

 </tr>
 </thead>
 <tbody>
 
 <tr class="win">
 <td>14</td>
 
 <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="gray">@ </span></td>
 <td style="padding: 0px;"><img src="https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/rams.png" class="logo-sm" /></td>
 <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="uppercase">LAR </span></td>
 
 <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="bold">43-35</span></td>
 
 <td>291</td>
 <td>4</td>
 <td>1</td>
 <td>3</td>
 <td class="no-mobile">16</td>
 <td class="no-mobile">0</td>
 <td class="no-mobile">100.8</td>
 
 </tr> <tr class="win">
 <td>15</td>
 
 <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="gray">@ </span></td>
 <td style="padding: 0px;"><img src="https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/giants.png" class="logo-sm" /></td>
 <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="uppercase">NYG </span></td>
 
 <td style="padding: 0px;"><span class="bold">34-29</span></td>
 
 <td>-</td>
 <td>-</td>
 <td>-</td>
 <td>-</td>
 <td class="no-mobile">-</td>
 <td class="no-mobile">-</td>
 <td class="no-mobile">-</td>
 
 </tr> class=\"no-mobile\">16</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">0</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">100.8</td>\n \n </tr>\n \n <tr class=\"win\">\n <td>15</td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"gray\">@ </span></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><img src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/giants.png\" class=\"logo-sm\" /></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"uppercase\">NYG </span></td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"bold\">34-29</span></td>\n \n <td>-</td>\n <td>-</td>\n <td>-</td>\n <td>-</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">-</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">-</td>\n <td class=\"no-mobile\">-</td>\n \n </tr>\n \n <tr class=\"\">\n <td>16</td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"gray\">vs </span></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><img src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/raiders.png\" class=\"logo-sm\" /></td>\n <td style=\"padding: 0px;\"><span class=\"uppercase\">Oak </span></td>\n \n <td style=\"padding: QB</span>\n\n \n <span class=\"logo-team col-3\">\n <img src=\"https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-stat/sports/helmets/eagles.png\"/>Philadelphia eagles\n </span>\n \n\n</div>\n\n<div class=\"player-details-wrapper clearfix\">\n <span class=\"player-details\"><strong>Height: </strong>6'5\"</span>\n \n <span class=\"player-details\"><strong>Weight: </strong>237</span>\n \n <span class=\"player-details\"><strong>College: </strong>North Dakota State</span>\n \n \n <span class=\"player-details\"><strong>Age: </strong>25</span>\n \n \n</div>\n\n<!--\n<div class=\"four-col-stats clearfix\">\n <h2>Fantasy Projections</h2>\n <ul class=\"inline-list\">\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">PRK</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">1</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\"></p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">PTS</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">327.9</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\">23.8 AVG</p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">Yds</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">4287.9</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\">287.3</p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">TD</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">36.5</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\">1.7</p>\n </li>\n </ul>\n</div>\n-->\n\n\n <div class=\"four-col-stats clearfix\">\n <h2>2017 Stats</h2>\n <ul class=\"inline-list\">\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">RAT</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">101.9</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\"></p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">RUSH</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">64</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\"></p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">YDS</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">3,296</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\">299</p>\n </li>\n <li>\n <p class=\"stats-header\">TD</p>\n <p class=\"stats-main\">33</p>\n <p class=\"stats-subtext\">0</p>\n </li>\n </ul>\n </div>\n\n\n\n <div class=\"player-details-wrapper\">\n <p>Carson Wentz completed 23 of 41 passes for 291 yards in the Eagles 43-35 win against the Rams on Sunday, including four touchdowns and one interception.</p>\n 