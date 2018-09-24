Sports columnist

The infraction, if I’m following this correctly — and given that the following discussion involves the NFL and the rules of its game, I’m not sure I am — is that Clay Matthews landed on Alex Smith with “most or all of his body weight.” Therefore the Green Bay Packers linebacker was penalized for roughing the passer at a crucial moment Sunday in what became a victory for the Washington Redskins.

Now, I suppose as Matthews went to tackle Smith — and that’s what he did, pure and simple, tackle him as if out of an instructional video — he could have detached an arm or leg, or perhaps gone on a diet, and therefore landed on Smith with less of his body weight. Other than that, what in the name of Dick Butkus and Jack Lambert is a pass rusher supposed to do?

“It’s tough,” one player said. “I feel like he’s playing football.”

(Checks notes to see who said that. Oh, well, what do you know? That would be the man who absorbed the “illegal” hit, one Alex Smith.)

Let’s be clear about this: The NFL can do nothing more important than protect the health and safety of its players. We know too much about the long-term effects of repeated, violent collisions on those who play the game, to sit idly by and watch players fall prey every single Sunday.

The problem: Football, even when played correctly, does not keep players healthy and safe. It just doesn’t.

It’s hard to call a 6-foot-3, 255-pound long-locked lion wearing a helmet a victim. But in two straight weeks, that’s been Matthews. He has been the convenience store clerk working the overnight shift when the refs have come in with their pistols, asking for all the cash in the till. He has been the old woman on the corner where the streetlight went out, and the refs, backed by the NFL, have snatched his purse. Twice. Once, it took away a Packers’ win. The next week, it contributed to a Packers’ loss.

“Unfortunately, this league’s going in a direction I think a lot of people don’t like,” Matthews told reporters afterward. “I think they’re getting soft.”

The softening of football isn’t bound by level or geography. It hits the youth, where flag football is replacing tackle football as a starter kit. It hits high school, where — while it’s still far and away the most popular sport for boys nationwide — its participation numbers have been declining recently. It hits college, where Dartmouth Coach Buddy Teevens has pioneered the elimination of live tackling in practice and replaced it with drills involving dummies. And it hits north of the border, where the Canadian Football League has collectively bargained tackling right out of all its workouts.

This is, as Matthews said, “getting soft.” But it also simultaneously makes sense. If the detrimental effects of hits can be reduced by decreasing the number of hits a player takes — and, particularly when it comes to brain injuries, they can — then it follows that players should be exposed to fewer and fewer hits. “Soft” is also “safe.”

But here’s the thing about Matthews’s recent plays: He hit neither Smith nor Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins in the head. He hit neither Smith nor Cousins below the knees. He hit neither Smith nor Cousins late. Yet in each case, he was flagged for roughing the passer, a personal foul, an automatic first down.

Perhaps next week, Matthews will carry a pillow underneath his jersey, and as he goes to sack Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen, he’ll cradle him in his arms, coo at him quietly, and then settle him down softly on the turf, asking all the while if he’s comfortable.

“Last week was clearly not a violation,” Fox analyst and defensive Hall of Famer Howie Long said on the air Sunday. “I think today’s hit was clearly not a violation.”

Dean Blandino, the network’s rules analyst and the NFL’s former vice president of officiating, agreed on both counts. (As an aside, does it say something about the sport that it requires “rules analysts”?)

The NFL, though, differed with Long, Blandino — and, it would seem, the rest of America. In each case, it backed up what its officials called on the field. The league said the penalty on the Cousins play, which ended in what should have been a game-sealing interception, was justified because Matthews lifted up Cousins and drove him into the ground.

He did? Honestly, if you had drawn a series of sketches outlining Matthews’s hit on Cousins and placed them on pages, I would have thought they were lifted from the textbook on tackling. Cousins was heaving the ball downfield, and it looks to me like his own momentum, not Matthews’s hit, lifted him from the ground in the first place.

The Smith hit? “I had judged that the defender landed on the quarterback when he was tackling him with most or all of his body weight, and that’s not allowed,” referee Craig Wolstad told The Post’s Kareem Copeland, who was serving as the pool reporter for Sunday’s game. The NFL again backed the ruling.

So, fine, if that one’s not on the official, it’s certainly on the league. Whose weight is Matthews supposed to land on Smith with if not his own?

“If I wanted to hurt him, I could have,” Matthews said. “I could have put some extra on him. But, that’s football.”

Actually, no, Clay. The truth is we don’t know what football is right now — other than hazardous to your health. It is the NFL’s job to keep its players safe in an inherently unsafe environment. In its attempt to do the impossible, it has legislated regular old football plays right out of football.