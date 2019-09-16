Columnist

Drew Brees, the durable and prolific New Orleans Saints quarterback, attempted the basic act of grabbing a football with his right hand. He couldn’t. It looked like he was trying to grip a hot brick. He reached, grimaced and recoiled. The ball fell from the bench to the ground, and Brees walked away, defeated, staring at a thumb injury that spoiled the biggest game of this young NFL season.

Sadly, the repercussions could be much greater than having to watch the anticipated rematch of the NFC championship game turn into a sleepy, 27-9 Los Angeles Rams’ victory. After the game Sunday, Brees exited Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum saying he was “concerned” and intent on seeing a hand specialist immediately. Over the course of his 19 NFL seasons and record 74,845 passing yards, Brees hasn’t been concerned about much more than the next play.

Since becoming a starter in 2002, Brees has played in 265 of a possible 274 regular season games. He has missed just one game because of injury. Now, at age 40, he fears an extended absence after banging his throwing hand against the hand of Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald. And he is not the only aching signal caller.

Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger left the Steelers’ 28-26 loss to Seattle complaining of discomfort in his right elbow. He is concerned and seeking an MRI exam to determine the severity of his injury. That makes two Super Bowl-winning, Hall of Fame-bound quarterbacks in limbo. And just a week ago, Jacksonville’s Nick Foles, another champion, suffered a broken collarbone.

A year ago, we delighted in a season of offensive innovation and sterling quarterback play, one that saw 17 players throw for at least 3,700 yards and nine throw for at least 30 touchdowns. From the emergence of Patrick Mahomes to the resilience of Andrew Luck to the persistence of Tom Brady, it was a fantastic year to witness quarterbacks of all ages and styles showcase their talent and diversify the game. Now, just two weeks into 2019, three significant starters are down, and there are indications all over the league that QB injuries could put a damper on this season.

Luck retired at the end of the preseason, announcing that he was tired of the constant pain and rehabilitation. In additions to the injuries of Brees, Roethlisberger and Foles, two of the league’s most promising young quarterbacks — Deshaun Watson and Carson Wentz — have been pummeled in prime-time games and managed to play through the hits. And then there is Cam Newton, the former MVP coming off shoulder surgery and looking physically diminished at age 30.

Beyond the major instances of quarterback thwacking, there are many teams with questionable offensive line situations barely surviving from down to down against the league’s athletic and swift defensive linemen. Even New England, which has outscored its opponents 76-3 in its first two games, is working hard to keep Brady clean and mitigate injury issues on the offensive line.

There is concern everywhere. Despite adjusting rules and going to extraordinary lengths to try to keep quarterbacks healthy, the NFL cannot guarantee such safety. Sometimes, collarbones break after a hard landing. Sometimes, defensive linemen get close enough to make thumbs bend awkwardly. Sometimes, twinges are felt in elbows. And when too much of that happens at the game’s most important position, seasons can be ruined, and power throughout the league can shift.

The Saints may be the best team in the NFC, but they aren’t if Brees is out for a while. New Orleans trusts it has one of the league’s best backups in Teddy Bridgewater, and the franchise is paying him $7.25 million to be an admirable fill-in. He wasn’t that effective against the Rams — just 165 passing yards on 30 attempts — but he was thrown into action late in the first quarter. If he starts Sunday at Seattle, it will be a more accurate indicator of what he can do in Sean Payton’s offense.

The Steelers, who have had one losing season this century, must recover from an 0-2 start with uncertainty surrounding the 37-year-old Roethlisberger, who led the NFL last season with 5,129 passing yards. Before Foles went down, the Jaguars thought he was the key to their bid to return to the postseason after a disappointing 2018 campaign. But now the Jaguars are also 0-2, and even though rookie backup quarterback Gardner Minshew is a cool story and a quality young playmaker, it’s doubtful Jacksonville will be much of a threat without Foles, who is likely out another two months.

This injured quarterback trio represents the classic, pocket passer faction, but when you look deeper into the position and concerns about long-term health, there’s another issue to consider. As NFL teams attempt to modernize their offenses, as they buy into creative systems and the need to allow athletic quarterbacks the freedom to change the game, an old worry is creeping into relevance: How do you keep them safe and out of the training room?

It’s not as easy as coaching a quarterback to be smart and learn to slide. It’s not as easy as limiting his designed runs. Spread offenses and other college-style systems force NFL coaches to reimagine traditional offensive line protections. The mobility of these quarterbacks make it harder to keep a clean pocket because the QB isn’t always standing in the preferred spot. Signal callers who can extend plays tend to hold onto the football longer than they should, which almost guarantees taking more hits. For a franchise, it’s a dangerous feeling, but on the other end of risk, there are big plays and points and energized fan bases. Can you really tell Russell Wilson, who somehow hasn’t missed a game in eight seasons, not to be Houdini? Do you really want Mahomes not to improvise and throw that 60-yard touchdown pass? Do you really think the Houston Texans, now that they’re benefiting from Watson’s electricity, want to force him to be vanilla?

There’s a fine line between responsible and reckless with these special talents. There’s a fine like between ambitious and cautious. Personally, I think we’re moving closer to an era in which teams won’t be able to expect their franchise quarterback to provide 15 years of stability. Newton might not play that long; as much as he loves the game, I think he is closer to following Luck into early retirement than rediscovering his MVP form. Watson, who has already had torn ACLs in both knees, isn’t on pace to play until his late 30s. Wentz, who shows mesmerizing ability when healthy, has been unavailable for the Philadelphia Eagles’ last two playoff runs.

Of course, the Eagles still found a way to give Wentz a monster four-year, $128 million contract extension in June, which featured $66 million fully guaranteed at signing. Going all in on Wentz also meant saying goodbye to Foles, who was the ultimate insurance policy. It was the right move and the logical one despite Wentz’s injury history, but it means the franchise winces every time its quarterback takes a big hit and prays that he rises.

It’s too reactionary to suggest such quarterback trepidation will become the NFL norm soon, but the position is changing. And the acceptance of that change is greater than it has ever been. The NFL is teeming with intriguing possibilities, but there’s ample risk, too. And that’s just the nature of football.

Oh, well. At least the current, durable legends will play forever without . . . never mind.

Enjoy these enduring quarterbacks as long as you can. Don’t take them for granted. Their longevity is far more delicate than you realize.