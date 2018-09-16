The Baltimore Orioles did something very unusual Sunday afternoon. They batted around in the first inning and scored five runs off Chicago White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito.

Then they did something equally unusual in this very unusual season. They made those runs stand up and tacked on a few more on the way to an 8-4 victory that averted a three-game sweep at Camden Yards.

More importantly, albeit only temporarily, the Orioles avoided tying a franchise record with a 107th loss. Of course, with 13 regular season games remaining, they are all but certain to surpass that dubious mark set by the team that opened the 1988 season with 21 straight losses.

[Box score: Orioles 8, White Sox 4]

Cedric Mullins led off the inning with the first of his career-high four hits, and Joey Rickard reached on a fielder’s choice when former Orioles catcher Welington Castillo picked up his sacrifice bunt attempt and hesitated too long before trying to throw behind Mullins at second base.

Jonathan Villar, who had three hits in the game, followed with an RBI single, and Adam Jones did the same. The third run crossed on another fruitless fielder’s choice when White Sox second baseman Yoan Moncada picked up a groundball off the bat of DJ Stewart and made an ill-advised attempt to throw out Villar at the plate.

Orioles rookie David Hess took the mound with a big lead and struggled through 4⅓ innings. He allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits and struck out seven.

“It was a little bit of a grind out there today,’’ Hess said. “. . . Definitely something to learn from.

“The biggest thing is our team got a win.”