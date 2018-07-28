The Orioles have been waiting a long time for an offensive roll like the one they’ve been on since the all-star break.

The Tampa Bay Rays can’t wait to get out of Baltimore.

Outfielder Joey Rickard drove in a career-high-tying five runs as the Orioles delivered a second straight double-digit scoring performance, defeating the Rays, 11-2, before an announced crowd of 21,526 on Saturday night at Camden Yards.

It was Trey Mancini’s bobblehead night, and he had a pretty good time, too, hitting a home run in his first at-bat and adding three singles to a huge performance by the bottom of the batting order.

[Box score: Baltimore Orioles 11, Tampa Bay Rays 2]

“I was telling Gary [Thorne] and [Mike Bordick] on the postgame show that we should have maybe done this back in May and get the ball rolling then,’’ said Mancini, who came into the game hitting just .220.

Rickard followed up Mancini’s second-inning homer with one of his own and then hit a three-run double to break the game open in the fourth.

Rickard came into the series with just 10 RBI on the season but also had a three-run double in Friday night’s 15-5 victory. He came out of Saturday night’s game with 18 — 13 of them against the Rays (53-52).

So, what has come over the Orioles’ offense? Since the all-star break, they have scored 51 runs in eight games. That’s an average of 6.4 runs per game, which is quite a contrast to the 3.1 during their 5-17 skid that immediately preceded the break.

And what came over the lower third of the lineup for the Orioles (31-74)? Mancini, Rickard and catcher Caleb Joseph combined for 10 hits, six of them driving in runs. Mancini’s four hits were a career high.

“That was big,’’ Manager Buck Showalter said. “We got a lot of production out of the bottom there. I don’t want to hear about soft hits or seeing-eye singles. It seems like it has been on the other foot all year.”

If there was a down moment for the Orioles, it came in the eighth inning when Jonathan Schoop hit a shot to left field that would have set a major league record if Rays left fielder Joey Wendle had not gone over the fence to pull it back into the park. Schoop had hit home runs in his previous five games, which tied the record for consecutive games with a homer by a second baseman.