This game got away from the Orioles in the middle innings, as has been frequent. Starter Matt Harvey looked to be building on his strong second half of the season, following a leadoff hit-by-pitch by retiring the next nine Rays with five strikeouts, while the Orioles struck first in the third when Jorge Mateo doubled and eventually scored on Cedric Mullins’s bunt. But a walk and single opened Tampa Bay’s fourth, and Austin Meadows tripled both runners home.
Harvey’s sharp play on a comebacker got Meadows out at home to prevent another run in the frame, but Kevin Kiermaier opened the fifth with a home run. Brandon Lowe (Maryland) homered off Harvey later in the fifth as the Rays scored five runs off him. Lowe added another off Paul Fry in the sixth after Brett Phillips’s inside-the-park home run, with Tampa Bay scoring eight runs from the fourth to the sixth.
Mike Brosseau took Fernando Abad deep in the seventh. Eight of Brosseau’s 16 career home runs have been against Baltimore.
Trey Mancini doubled home the Orioles’ second run in the eighth after fouling a ball off his foot twice, then exited for a pinch runner.
— Baltimore Sun
