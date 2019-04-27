This week seemed to offer some dissipation to the home run problem that plagued the Baltimore Orioles’ pitching staff. Baltimore had kept the ball in the yard in three of its previous four contests, allowing only two in that period.

Right-hander Alex Cobb surpassed that total within the span of three batters and doubled it in the course of his four-inning outing against the Minnesota Twins on Friday at Target Field. A week after hitting three home runs off Cobb at Camden Yards, the Twins got him for four and Gabriel Ynoa for another in their 6-1 victory over the Orioles to open a three-game series.

After Cobb retired the first two Twins he faced, Nelson Cruz, Eddie Rosario and C.J. Cron homered consecutively. Max Kepler added a blast of his own in the fourth.

Battling groin and back issues that have landed him on the injured list, Cobb has started his second season with the Orioles by allowing nine home runs in 12⅓ innings.

No team has given up close to as many long balls as Baltimore’s 64.

But it wasn’t only the balls that went over the fence that gave the Orioles trouble. In the third, second baseman Jonathan Villar bobbled a potential double play groundball from Cron, settling for the out at first. Marwin Gonzalez then hit a flyball to the warning track, where center fielder Joey Rickard dropped the ball and allowed Eddie Rosario to score an unearned run.