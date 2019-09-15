The Baltimore Orioles beat the Detroit Tigers, 8-2, on Sunday afternoon, leaving one game remaining in this series between the teams with the worst records in the major leagues.

Thanks to victories in two of the first three games, the Orioles lead the Tigers by 4½ games with 13 left, meaning they’re poised to avoid a second straight season holding the majors’ worst record.

Baltimore trailed three batters into the bottom of the first inning with Detroit scoring off Asher Wojciechowski on a single by Harold Castro and a double by Jordy Mercer. But the Orioles answered with three singles from the first four batters they sent to the plate against old friend ­Edwin Jackson in the second.

The Tigers (44-104) went back ahead by opening the bottom half with three straight hits off Wojciechowski, who was pitching on two days of extra rest after the Orioles (49-100) felt he needed a slight break after his previous start. But that second-inning run was the last he allowed as the Orioles rallied.

Baltimore struck for three runs in the third, all coming with two outs. Dwight Smith Jr. tripled and scored on Hanser Alberto’s bunt single to the left side to tie the score. Rio Ruiz followed with the go-ahead home run, his sixth in 26 games since being recalled from Class AAA Norfolk on Aug. 10. He hit five in 89 games before his late-July demotion.

Staked to a lead, Wojciechowski settled in. He retired eight of the final nine batters he faced, with the Orioles adding two more runs in the sixth on a single by Jonathan Villar, and was due to pitch the bottom of the sixth before umpires paused the game for 39 minutes because of rain.