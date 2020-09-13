Sunday’s loss, like Saturday’s, featured a wasted performance from a foundational rotation piece. All-star left-hander John Means pitched six innings of one-run ball, using decreased velocity with improved command to great effect. But like Dean Kremer before him, Means got little backing from the offense. Renato Núñez’s wall-scraping home run in the second accounted for all of Baltimore’s scoring. New York’s Tyler Wade tied the game with a homer in the third, but Means prevented further damage over the rest of his outing.
Dillon Tate, a former Yankees farmhand the Orioles acquired in trading Zack Britton to New York in 2018, replaced Means in the seventh and retired the first five Yankees he faced. But he allowed Aaron Hicks’s two-out single and then an infield single from Clint Frazier that Núñez couldn’t make a clean play on, setting up Torres to drive in both with his double off left-hander Tanner Scott.
— Baltimore Sun
