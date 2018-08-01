Once the dust had cleared from a flurry of last-minute trade deadline moves Tuesday afternoon, a disassembled Baltimore Orioles club lost to the New York Yankees, 6-3, at Yankee Stadium.

Fielding a team with five starters who weren’t on the 25-man roster at last year’s all-star break, the Orioles saw their three-game winning streak end.

After second baseman Jonathan Schoop and right-hander Kevin Gausman were traded along with injured reliever Darren O’Day earlier in the day to the Milwaukee Brewers and Atlanta Braves, respectively, the rebuilding Orioles emerged from the trade deadline having dealt six veteran players.

[Box score: New York Yankees 6, Baltimore Orioles 3]

Right-hander Yefry Ramirez, making his sixth major league start, fell victim to a four-run fifth inning, a frame capped by rookie third baseman Miguel Andujar’s three-run homer with two outs that gave the Yankees a 6-0 lead.

On the night, Ramirez — a former Yankees farmhand — allowed six runs on six hits, three walks and a hit batter. Ramirez has failed to go beyond five innings in all six of his starts with the Orioles.

Yankees starter Masahiro Tanaka held the Orioles (32-75) scoreless for six innings, allowing just three hits. Tanaka (9-2) struck out eight batters, including five swinging on his patented splitter.

The Orioles scored their three runs in the eighth, breaking up the shutout on Jace Peterson’s two-run double off A.J. Cole. Peterson then moved to third on a passed ball and scored on Andujar’s catch error on the same play.