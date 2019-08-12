Orioles starter Gabriel Ynoa allowed two home runs in the first inning and four overall. (Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

A few days apart didn’t stop the Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees from falling into their old habits Monday at Yankee Stadium, with the hosts hitting two first-inning home runs to hand the Orioles another unwelcome record and begin what grew into an 8-5 Yankees win.

Orioles right-hander Gabriel Ynoa allowed a three-run home run to Didi Gregorius and a solo shot to Gleyber Torres in the first inning of the first game of Monday’s split doubleheader, reopening last week’s trauma almost immediately.

“Just the long ball beat us again today,” Baltimore Manager Brandon Hyde said. “We did a nice job scoring there in the top of the first and gave it right back and then some with Gregorius and Gleyber going deep.”

Those home runs, Nos. 242 and 243 the Orioles allowed this season, tied and then broke the American League record Baltimore and the Chicago White Sox set together in 2017.

Home runs by Gio Urshela and Cameron Maybin rounded out the damage for the Yankees.

The Orioles entered this four-game series 17 homers allowed shy of the major league mark set by the 2016 Cincinnati Reds, who allowed 258.

It would be fitting, though a little challenging, if the Yankees could be the team to set that mark. New York hit 16 home runs against Baltimore in a three-game series at Camden Yards last week to set a major league record for most long balls against an opponent in a season with 52.