Both were back and largely at their best Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, but two stars does not a complete team make. Means finished his outing with a seventh-inning lead that Mancini largely provided as the pairing became the American League's respective leaders in ERA and RBI. But Means was in the dugout for only three pitches by the time it was gone.
An inning later, the Rays struck for three runs off Paul Fry, and even though Baltimore (17-25) threatened in the ninth, the Orioles lost, 9-7, for their ninth defeat in 11 games.
By the time Means surrendered his first hit with one out in the third, he was pitching with a 5-0 lead. Mancini homered with two outs in the first, then added a bases-loaded double in the second that followed Freddy Galvis's 100th career home run in a four-run inning.
The score held there until the Rays (25-19) hit their own pair of home runs off Means in the fifth. Mike Brosseau's, his fourth in 11 career at-bats against Means, scored two and ended Means' 19-inning scoreless streak that began in his no-hitter two weeks ago, and Randy Arozarena made it back-to-back with a solo shot.
— Baltimore Sun