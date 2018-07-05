MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JULY 5: Third base coach Bobby Dickerson #11 of the Baltimore Orioles slaps hands with Jonathan Schoop #6 on Schoop's home run against the Minnesota Twins in the fifth inning of the game on July 5, 2018 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

This time a year ago, the Baltimore Orioles and Twins met in Minnesota as postseason contenders, but their four-game series at Target Field this week possesses far less intrigue.

A lot has changed since last year’s July meeting. Instead of posturing for position, they are two teams trying to dig themselves out of deep first-half holes.

The Orioles’ fate has long been determined, but Thursday night’s series-opening 5-2 loss to the Twins — their 10th defeat in their past 11 games — offered some positives but also more reasons for frustration.

[Box score: Twins 5, Orioles 2]

Second baseman Jonathan Schoop, mired in a season-long slump, hit a pair of solo homers, but those blasts accounted for the entire Orioles offense as they scored three or fewer runs for the 33rd time in their past 44 games.

Andrew Cashner recorded another gritty quality start, holding the Twins to three runs over six innings, for his sixth quality start in his past eight outings. But the Orioles (24-62), on pace for one of the worst seasons in baseball history, have won just one of those starts and are 4-13 in games Cashner has started even though nine of his 17 starts have been quality ones.

The Twins (36-48), coming off a road trip in which they lost eight of nine, received a fine outing from right-hander Aaron Slegers, recalled from Class AAA to make his fourth career major league start Thursday.

Slegers, who entered the day with a 5.66 ERA in five big league outings, held the Orioles to just one run on three hits over six innings and earned his first major league win.