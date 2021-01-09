Regret took on myriad shades after their 28-12 playoff loss to the Tennessee Titans. For quarterback Lamar Jackson, it was self-recrimination and a sense that “we got out of our element.” For cornerback Marlon Humphrey, it was the harsh realization that, to the outside world, the Ravens were chokers. Linebacker Matthew Judon summed up the shock as well as anyone: “You don’t ever expect to get into a car crash until you get into a car crash.”

But as they cleaned out their lockers the next day, it was equally clear they wanted another ride. They wanted to be asked the same questions and have their chance to provide different answers.

Much happened to this team and the world around it over the past 12 months — unsettling doubts raised by a coronavirus outbreak, an invigorating stand for social justice, on-field twists that defied belief. But on Sunday, the Ravens will get the chance they’ve coveted since Jan. 11, 2020. Not only will they try to earn their first playoff victory in six years and their first with Jackson at quarterback, they’ll do it against the Titans.

“I think almost the second that we lost that last game last year, I was thinking about: ‘I want to get back to this moment. I want to get back to this moment, so we can see what we can do,’ ” tight end Mark Andrews said. “We’ve got such a talented team. For us, the sky is the limit. . . . I’m excited to show the world what we can do.”

The 2020 Ravens are not the same as the 2019 Ravens. They did not rampage over the NFL landscape this time around. In fact, they had to win their last five games just to survive a crowded AFC playoff dash. They’re defined as much by disappointment and injury as by Jackson’s brilliance or Coach John Harbaugh’s fortitude. Has this hardening equipped them to write a different story for a different January?

“They’re at full strength. Tennessee’s at full strength. Now, let’s see what happens,” ESPN analyst Louis Riddick said. “There’s no more excuses. I think they’re ready to roll. I like how this team is trending.”

For a national audience, questions about the Ravens’ chances are inevitably viewed through the lens of Jackson’s odyssey. He’s their best and most captivating player, the league’s reigning MVP and “Madden NFL 21” cover boy. But he’s 0-2 in the playoffs, and until this changes, apostates will feel emboldened to dissect his throwing motion and his capacity to play from behind.

The Titans didn’t do anything exotic to beat Jackson last year. They won battles along the line of scrimmage, used a linebacker to spy and dared receivers to beat them in man-to-man coverage. “They did some nice things, schematically, but nothing we hadn’t seen before,” offensive coordinator Greg Roman said.

Roman has tweaked his high-powered running attack since the Titans last faced it in a 30-24 overtime win over the Ravens on Nov. 22, using a sixth offensive lineman more frequently and varying his backfield alignments. Baltimore has averaged a staggering 267.4 rushing yards over its past five games.

Tennessee’s defense, meanwhile, took a step back this season, and Riddick sees it as ripe for Jackson to attack.

“As much as I like this team overall, they don’t rush the passer very well, and they are very suspect from a coverage perspective in the middle of the field, which is where Baltimore likes to attack,” Riddick said. “I think there’s a lot of things working in Lamar’s favor if he has to throw the football a lot. He’s just going to have to answer the bell.”

— Baltimore Sun