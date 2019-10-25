Politicians clapped their hands to the children’s anthem “Baby Shark.” Government leaders cheered giant-headed president mascots and.screamed for swinging strikes.

“This all just feels so extraordinary,” said Blitzer, the veteran CNN anchor.

Towels were waving, fans were screaming and the World Series had arrived in the nation’s capital, an experience that at least temporarily allowed the city to press pause on national security concerns, congressional hearings and an impeachment inquiry that until recently seemed to have sucked all the available oxygen out of Washington.

“This is what you dream of,” said Mark Lerner, the Nationals’ managing principal owner. “The first one in 86 years, you couldn’t write a script like this. Great weather, fans going crazy, packed to the roof — everything I’ve dreamed of.”

Los Angeles might have movie stars and New York might have Wall Street’s savviest, but the Nationals’ appearance in the World Series — the city’s first such game since 1933 — cast a spotlight on the District’s version of celebrity, drawing together pundits, lobbyists and politicos who are otherwise drifting apart in one of the most tumultuous periods the nation’s political class has known. For many, this Nats’ run comes at the perfect time, a thin red thread holding together the city’s political class.

“At the end of the day, we’re a company town,” said NBC’s Chuck Todd. “Washington exists and thrives because of the government. And when the government is at war with itself, Washington is in knots. It’s not a fun place to be. But then we have the Nats.”

Todd watched Friday evening’s game with his son, superstitiously wearing the same shirt and hat he wore as the Nats made their way to the sport’s biggest stage this month. The “Meet the Press” host said this October has been unusual in Washington because the political discussions have felt so heavy but the Nats have provided the perfect emotional counterweight for many.

“I’ve had a few conversations with sources complaining, but then we’re all able to calm down for a second and say, ‘Are you going to the game?’ ” he said. “It’s probably cut down on the number of reporter-source arguments over the past two weeks.”

Talking shop these days — be it in newsrooms or Capitol Hill offices — often focuses on Republican-Democratic squabbling over impeachment, the Trump administration’s withdrawal from Syria or the steady drip of palace intrigue oozing out of the White House. But for fun, water-cooler chatter inevitably comes back to pitching matchups, bullpen maneuvering and speculating on Nationals phenom Juan Soto’s career trajectory.

“It has been a unifying thing in the city,” said CNN’s John King, who watched Friday’s game alongside his two sons in the club level on the first base side. “If you lift your head and look around and do what I do every day, there’s a lot of not-so-unifying things going on in the city. So it’s nice to have a great escape in sports.”

No one pretends that a baseball team is bridging the capital’s ideological gaps. But the Nats have provided a common ground, a temporary one-month-only safe space. The Nats’ World Series run is an experience shared by the Washington that’s elected to live here and that which chooses to. It’s embraced by the Washingtonians who ride the Metro, punch a clock and send their children to public schools and that other Official Washington, an only-in-D. C. population of neckties elected to office, power brokers pulling strings, TV pundits filling airtime and journalists pushing deadline. It’s a weird collection, no doubt, and it’s much easier for them all to agree on Nats pitching ace Max Scherzer than any piece of policy coming from Capitol Hill.

“Washington is so polarized and people are so divided into their political tribes, and to have something everyone could agree on and everybody feels good about is pretty welcome — something to be savored,” said Chris Wallace, the Fox News host.

Wallace is a longtime fan of Washington’s sports teams who was at the Nationals’ 2005 debut at RFK Stadium and has sat through many games since, years remembered for the team’s embarrassing struggles and more recently high expectations and inevitable disappointments.

“It became crushing. You’d think this is the year they’re going to do it, and they’d somehow find a way to lose. Now they always find a way to win,” said Wallace, who arrived at the ballpark more than two hours early Friday, sporting a red tie. “Like a lot of things in life, the fact that you’ve gone through so many tough times and disappointments makes the success this year that much sweeter. It feels like we’ve earned it.”

Columnist George Will, the baseball enthusiast whose political commentary is published in newspapers across the country, including The Washington Post, helps throw a party every year on Opening Day, the kind of soiree that often attracts both House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

“Cities are necessarily lonely places,” Will said Friday night, “which is why there’s a sense in which sports teams are an adhesive that pulls things together.”

There’s plenty of overlap between baseball and politics, of course — mounds of data, strategy and competition — but the allure for some here is simpler.

“People in Washington need something other than politics to talk about,” Will said. “Bruce Catton, the great Civil War historian, said baseball is the greatest conversation topic ever invented. So it’s a great way to change the subject.”

There was no top-level baseball in Washington from 1972 to 2004. Many questioned whether the city could support a baseball team. Two major league teams had abandoned the District.

Even if there were doubters — and plenty of complications in bringing a team to town, building a new stadium and fielding a roster that could somehow compete for a championship — baseball has long captured the imagination of official Washington, dating back at least to 1910, when Howard Taft threw out a ceremonial first pitch on the Washington Senators’ Opening Day, the first of 18 sitting presidents to do so.

President Trump has yet to throw out a first pitch but is planning to attend his first Nats contest Sunday, if the series reaches a fifth game.

“It’s a special event he should be at,” Lerner said.

The Nationals’ leadership chose who’d throw out the ceremonial first pitch at its home games for the World Series, settling on members of the inaugural 2005 Nationals team Friday, a player from the team’s youth baseball academy in Game 4 on Saturday and chef José Andrés, a noted Trump critic, in Game 5.

“We felt there are many other candidates that should be considered before him,” Lerner said of Trump. “We just wanted to have the right people.”

Washington’s elite and influential have long enjoyed a special relationship with baseball. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor threw out a first pitch last month. Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh had to explain how he funded his season tickets before his confirmation. And others — justices and elected officials alike — have been spotted in the owners’ box behind home plate. It’s just a mile from the Capitol, but for three or so hours on a summer night, it can feel much farther.

“It’s a great thing to take your mind off Washington,” said Fox News anchor Bret Baier.

Even in a city where connections are everything, Game 3 tickets were not easy to come by. They sold on the secondary market for well into the four figures, and federal law prevents elected officials from accepting them as gifts.

“I work for the government,” said Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-Va.). “Those tickets are a little too rich for me.”

Most of her congressional colleagues are part of the “transient crowd,” the group that can sometimes make people elsewhere forget that so many call the D.C. area home. The Nationals, Wexton said, are a reminder of that.

“Washington gets a bad rap, sometimes, around the country,” she said. “We have pride in our city. We feel strongly about our teams. So it’s super exciting to have the Nats doing so well … finally.”

Had the Nationals made this run a few years sooner, Harry M. Reid probably would have been in the stands. Friday, he planned to watch from home in Nevada. The former Senate Democratic leader is 79 and battling cancer, but he has followed the team all year.

Reid was a part of Washington so long he attended Senators game at Griffith Stadium. During his days in the Senate, Reid said, baseball was often an icebreaker. It allowed him to find common ground with Jim Bunning, a former big league pitcher from Kentucky who served two terms in the Senate as a staunch conservative.

“He was noted for being just a surly, big, mean guy,” Reid recalled abut Bunning. “ … But I loved talking to him. And we talked baseball. It was so much fun. I enjoyed that so, so much.”

Friday brought the District a baseball game it won’t soon forget. Impeachment-related hearings were scheduled for Saturday. The Sunday political shows had a busy lineup on tap. But for at least a couple of more days, there’s a bit more October baseball to be shared.

“The only thing that’s a little bit unfortunate about this World Series,” said Fox’s Wallace, “is that it will be over soon and we won’t have that to rally around.”

Adam Kilgore contributed to this report.