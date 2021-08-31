As opposite number Hyun Jin Ryu was carrying a no-hit bid into the sixth inning against the Orioles, rookie left-hander Keegan Akin was keeping things close. He stranded two in the second before surrendering a leadoff home run in the third by Danny Jansen, but he finished five innings having allowed just two hits while walking three and striking out five.
His efforts to keep Baltimore within striking distance gave some incentive to the Orioles’ bats to awaken, and they did so with two outs in the sixth. Ryan Mountcastle, who is charging into the season’s final month and making a legitimate case for AL rookie of the year consideration, doubled and came around to score on a single by Austin Hays. Hays and Anthony Santander, who walked, scored on a double by rookie Ramón Urías — who has been just as successful as Mountcastle, albeit in a limited role.
The next inning, rookie Jorge Mateo walked, took second when his speed forced an errant pickoff throw and scored on a single by rookie Jahmai Jones.
That run restored a two-run lead after Jorge López allowed a home run to Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the sixth inning in relief of Akin, and when Guerrero came up again in the seventh with two on and two out, Manager Brandon Hyde summoned rookie reliever Tyler Wells.
Even on a day when he struck out three times, rookie left fielder Ryan McKenna helped Wells in the eighth by playing a line drive off the wall by Teoscar Hernández quickly and holding him to a single. That kept the force intact at second base, allowing the Orioles to turn a tricky ground ball up the middle one batter later into the second out of the inning. Without it, Toronto may have mounted a rally. Instead, Wells got out of the inning cleanly.
