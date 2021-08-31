His efforts to keep Baltimore within striking distance gave some incentive to the Orioles’ bats to awaken, and they did so with two outs in the sixth. Ryan Mountcastle, who is charging into the season’s final month and making a legitimate case for AL rookie of the year consideration, doubled and came around to score on a single by Austin Hays. Hays and Anthony Santander, who walked, scored on a double by rookie Ramón Urías — who has been just as successful as Mountcastle, albeit in a limited role.