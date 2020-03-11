By Associated Press March 11, 2020 at 10:43 PM EDTSACRAMENTO, Calif. — The scheduled NBA game Wednesday night between New Orleans and Sacramento has been postponed because of the coronavirus.For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item.0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0ADADToday's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy