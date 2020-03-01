“I’m not trying to fall, man; this ladder doesn’t feel safe,” Manning said.

To which one of his teammates replied: “We knew we were going to be here all year long. You should’ve been practicing.”

With eight players returning from last season, including junior standouts Saveon Jackson and Rasheed Dupree, it was indeed always expected that KIPP (31-4) would find its way back to the top. The team confronted those expectations with enthusiasm and delivered.

“Following last season’s championship, we immediately started looking forward to this season and had that championship-or-bust mind-set,” Coach Chris Miller said. “We never wanted to shy away from the conversation of going back to back. This was always the only acceptable outcome.”

Following a tough start to the season in which the Panthers went 6-4, KIPP surged to a 25-game winning streak to close the year. The players cited a 68-67 win against Coolidge on Jan. 11 — part of the Uptown Hoopfest — as the turning point.

“We lost to some really good teams on the road and at tournaments early on in the year while we were still getting our timing right,” Jackson said. “But the game against Coolidge, was when it all started clicking, and I knew we couldn’t be stopped.”

On Sunday, KIPP received strong performances up and down the roster. DeQuan Williams and Jackson combined for 35 points while Dupree was the team’s conductor, finishing with 14 points, five assists and four steals.

“We have a team full of guys that can score double-digits, so defenses can’t focus on anybody,” said Dupree, who was named the game’s MVP.

By winning its second straight DCSAA Class A title, the Panthers are eligible to compete in the AA division next season.

“We’ve felt like we have been one of the city’s best for a while now, so having the opportunity to play up next year is big,” Dupree said. “I can’t wait for people to doubt us like they did the first year, so we can have the laugh when we prove ’em wrong again.”