It was a terrible day for Haskins. But the problem cannot be as simple as that — just an isolated disaster — not with this team in a rather extreme rebuilding phase on offense and Haskins still functioning at a rudimentary level 10 starts into his NFL career. The issues are multidimensional. In a sport in which the quarterback receives inordinate credit for success, he must accept similar blame for failure. But while there are some basic concepts Haskins must improve on — and quickly — before the season unravels even faster than imagined, he’s also operating in a low-ceiling situation considering the limited weapons on the Washington offense.

That part is neither his fault nor a reason to be overly critical of a front office going through a process with Coach Ron Rivera in charge. It’s impossible to rebuild a team in one offseason, and to start the Rivera era Washington mostly prioritized trying to upgrade a defense that has long been under construction. So the defense seems close to playoff ready, in terms of talent on paper. But then there’s this bottom-feeding offense, which is even more frustrating to watch because, after three weeks, it looks as if Washington doesn’t need much firepower to compete in the NFC East.

The offense cannot even step over that low bar, and Haskins is the face of that sobering reality. The team isn’t built to help Haskins thrive, but before that can truly matter, he has to help himself by doing the little things better. Sunday came to be a worrisome indictment of the belief, championed by Rivera and his staff, that Haskins has made considerable progress, enough to be a functional starting NFL quarterback. We’re not talking good here. Just functional, something approaching average. If so, that’s a hard truth to swallow, especially after the hope of that season-opening comeback victory over Philadelphia.

Now, Washington has a 1-2 record and appears to be the epitome of an understandably bad team. It appears to be one of those 5-11 or 6-10 rebuilding squads that has fleeting moments of competitiveness, that makes the game unpleasant for opponents before yielding to its own weaknesses. From what we’ve seen of Haskins so far, he can’t help the team transcend that at this point in his development. But can he reflect, with consistency, the good within this limited group?

In Cleveland, the answer was no. Despite starting the game well, Haskins threw three interceptions and lost a fumble, which led to three Cleveland touchdowns and a field goal. He made a good number of quality plays, including two touchdown passes to Dontrelle Inman. In the third quarter, he directed Washington to two touchdown drives that resulted in an impressive rally from a 17-7 deficit. But he couldn’t overcome his mistakes.

You should love Haskins’s fight as well as his raw talent. He put in a tremendous offseason, training under difficult circumstances because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Rivera challenged Haskins and he responded, winning a truncated quarterback competition that involved Kyle Allen and Alex Smith. Ultimately, though, it was Haskins vs. his ability to improve. In the controlled settings off an offseason and training camp, he thrived. He’s still waiting for all that work to manifest itself during actual games.

All of his familiar issues were apparent against the Browns: overthrowing receivers, locking in on single targets, instances of peculiar footwork and, of course, the turnovers. These were Haskins’s first three interceptions of the season, but even when he’s not throwing picks, it has been common during Haskins’s short pro career for the football to be up for grabs when he drops back. He has incredible potential as a passer, but he’s throwing it recklessly at key times.

Still, patience is warranted.

“As long as he continued to do things that show you that he can make things happen, I’m going to support the young man,” Rivera said. “I’m not going to pull the plug on him because something like this happens.”

Rivera went on to explain that Haskins, who has a 3-7 record as a starter over two seasons, doesn’t have a full 16-game sample size for the team to evaluate. Perhaps the most difficult part of this process, particularly for fans, is the time it takes to vet a young quarterback. And Haskins isn’t one who got off to a fast start before his struggles or who has a decent collection of weapons to disguise some of his warts.

“In my opinion, he’s barely through a rookie year right now, in terms of being out there, learning and growing,” Rivera said of Haskins, the No. 15 pick in the 2019 draft.

Later, the coach added: “He’ll get better. He’ll grow, and I think he’s a guy we can follow.”

With the offensive personnel around Haskins, there is no clear path to getting better. The offensive line was suspect even before Brandon Scherff went down with a knee injury. While Antonio Gibson is intriguing, the team has no established bell cow at running back. Outside of Terry McLaurin, the receiving corps is full of unknowns. And there probably isn’t a long-term starting tight end on the roster, let alone the necessary depth at that position.

Just listening to him, it is clear Haskins has matured. In public, he is wearing the position much better. He’s more insightful and accountable in interviews. He is more composed, too. A year ago, he would have been devastated after a performance like this. Now, he seems ready to go back in the lab. He seems comforted by Rivera reiterating his belief in him.

“It’s just playing situational football and understanding when to take a sack or when to throw the ball down to the running back and not make plays worse,” Haskins said.

Haskins must play the simple game because, quite frankly, that is the only game that figures to work with this offense under renovation. Washington has created a problematic combination: a quarterback requiring on-the-job training mixed with a project offense.

The fear isn’t that something gives. It is that everything gives. Many rebuilding teams have gotten better, through their roster-constructing habits, at avoiding such a developmental conundrum. But Washington didn’t, or couldn’t, take that route last offseason.

So Rivera, again, is left to be a throwback.

In Carolina, the coach helped Cam Newton through the early turmoil. But Haskins is a different quarterback and a much more complicated experiment.