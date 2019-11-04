These 12 athletes refused to visit the White House

Through the years, several athletes on winning teams have skipped celebratory receptions with presidents.

Washington Nationals Pitcher Sean Doolittle

"At the end of the day, as much as I wanted to be there with my teammates and share that experience with my teammates, I can't do it," Doolittle continued. "I just can't do it." "There's a lot of things, policies that I disagree with, but at the end of the day, it has more to do with the divisive rhetoric and the enabling of conspiracy theories and widening the divide in this country. My wife and I stand for inclusion and acceptance, and we've done work with refugees, people that come from, you know, the 'shithole countries,' " Doolittle said, referring to Trump's comments about Haiti, El Salvador and African nations in a January 2018 meeting.