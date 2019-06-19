Geraint Thomas from Great Britain of Team Ineos in action during the second stage, a 159.9 km circuit race with start and finish in Langnau im Emmental, Switzerland, at the 83rd Tour de Suisse UCI ProTour cycling race, on Sunday, June 16, 2019. (Gian Ehrenzeller/Keystone via AP) (Associated Press)

BASEL, Switzerland — Geraint Thomas says he is “all OK” after crashing in the Tour de Suisse cycling race and is optimistic about defending his Tour de France title next month.

The British rider says in a Twitter post he hit his head and needed stitches above his eye after hitting the road with about 30 kilometers (18 miles) left in the fourth stage of the nine-day race in Switzerland.

Thomas, who was forced to withdraw from the race, says it “just means I’ll need some big training rides next week” as he prepares for the Tour de France, which starts July 6.

Thomas rides for Team INEOS, who lost four-time Tour champion Chris Froome to a season-ending accident last week in the Criterium du Dauphine.

