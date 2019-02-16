Robinson's Thomas Mukai lifts his coach, Bryan Hazard to celebrate his win in the Class 6, 220-pound bout with Patriot's Chris Fritis. (Doug Kapustin/For The Washington Post)

About three-and-a-half years ago, when Thomas Mukai tried out for Robinson wrestling as a freshman, he worried he wouldn’t make the team. But assistant coach Rick Jones believed in Mukai.

“He was the first person who told me I could be a state champion,” Mukai said, “even when I didn’t believe it then.”

Mukai said Jones died of lung cancer in 2017, and Mukai, now a senior, has leaned on his tip for confidence.

On Saturday at the Virginia High School League wrestling championships in Fairfax, Mukai pinned his opponent in the 220-pound weight class for his third state individual title and to all but seal Robinson’s Virginia Class 6 championship in its home gym with 163.5 points.

“Every one’s a little different,” said Robinson Coach Bryan Hazard, who won his fourth state championship in 23 years. “But this one is pretty special.”



Battlefield's Brandon Wittenberg gets the takedown on Kellam's Cameron Fentress. (Doug Kapustin/For The Washington Post)

Robinson (11-1) was the Virginia Class 6 runner-up to Battlefield last year, and with a group of underclassman contributors, the Rams had to reestablish themselves as contenders.

During the second-to-last match, Hazard shifted back and forth in his chair on Robinson’s sideline while rubbing his palms against his khakis. When Mukai, a Brown commit, pinned his foe from Patriot, Hazard stood and raised his fists before Mukai jogged over and lifted his coach into the air with a hug.

Robinson qualified six wrestlers for the state championship and prevailed in two of those matches. It expects to return 10 starters next season.

Battlefield’s Brandon Wittenberg and Broad Run’s John Birchmeier may have put together the most impressive individual performances when they each won their fourth state championship.

Wittenberg’s titles came in a different weight class each year. The Virginia Tech signee pinned his opponent in the 126-pound weight class in 39 seconds Saturday. Wittenberg’s father, Barry, wrestled at Magruder in the mid-1980s and has developed his son into a threat since he was 5 years old.

As Wittenberg raised his arms after his victory, about 2,000 spectators in Robinson’s gym stood and gave Wittenberg an ovation. Birchmeier, a Navy commit, celebrated by performing a backflip on the mat after his 285-pound weight class victory in Virginia Class 5 action.

“Even as a kid, I dreamed of it,” Wittenberg said. “Being labeled as state champion, it’s a great feeling. To be able to do it four times is just unbelievable. I’ll never forget it.”

Brooke Point won Virginia Class 5 with 121 points, while Great Bridge scored 183 points to claim Class 4.