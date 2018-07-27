Britain’s Geraint Thomas, wearing the overall leader’s yellow jersey, speeds down Col du Tourmalet pass during the nineteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 200.5 kilometers (124.6 miles) with start in Lourdes and finish in Laruns, France, Friday July 27, 2018. (Christophe Ena/Associated Press)

LARUNS, France — Geraint Thomas retained the yellow jersey on the final mountain stage of the Tour de France on Friday, while Sky teammate and four-time champion Chris Froome lost his spot on the podium.

Slovenian rider Primoz Roglic won the 200.5-kilometer (125-mile) 19th leg through the Pyrenees with an attack on the dangerous descent from the Col d’Aubisque.

Roglic, a former ski jumper who rides for Team Lotto NL-Jumbo, finished 19 seconds ahead of Thomas, with Frenchman Romain Bardet crossing third with the same time.

With the help of a time bonus given to the top three finishers, Thomas increased his lead over Tom Dumoulin to 2 minutes, 5 seconds.

Roglic leapfrogged Froome into third spot overall, 2:24 behind, while the British rider now trails by 2:37.

Only one key stage remains — a 31-kilometer individual time trial through the Basque country on Saturday — before the mostly ceremonial finish in Paris on Sunday.

More Tour de France coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/TourdeFrance

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.