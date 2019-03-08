The first time Gary Grant smiled in the Maryland 2A South region final against Oakland Mills was with 18.3 seconds remaining.

With Thomas Stone up eight, Coach Dale Lamberth substituted Grant out of the game so the senior could be recognized in the last home game of his high school career.

The Stone fans gave Grant an ovation after witnessing his 32-point, nine-rebound performance in the 69-60 victory Friday in Waldorf.

Grant couldn’t help but smile as he hugged his coach and left the floor for one last time.

“He’s just a man among boys,” Lamberth said of Grant. “He plays with passion. You can’t fault anyone with passion.”

Thomas Stone (22-4) advanced to the state semifinals for the first time since 2012. The win marks the school’s 10th region championship.

In a game that saw leads exchanged throughout, Grant’s force of will — and his physical presence — was the difference. He wasn’t afraid to make contact in the paint and dove for every loose ball.

“He’s a physical dude. If he’s not physical, he’s not playing,” Lamberth said. “If you come to one of our practices, you would say, ‘Does he ever turn the motor off?’ What you saw out here is like practice.”

Oakland Mills’s Truth Norton tied the game at 56 with 4:28 remaining with his third three-pointer of the night.

From there, the Cougars seized control, closing the game on a 13-4 run.

“It’s not just about me. We all depended on one another,” Grant said. “We played great defense in the fourth quarter, and it was a great team effort.”

Grant is 20 points shy of Shawn Perksin’s school record of 1,464. At 22 points per game this season, Grant has a chance to make school history at Xfinity Center next week against Patterson.

“It’s on my mind a lot, but at the same time I want the state championship more,” Grant said. “If I win that and do both, that would be great.”

Led by Daeshawn Eaton, who slithered through Thomas Stone’s defense in the paint for many acrobatic layups, Oakland Mills (19-6) had a one-point lead at halftime and was down by just two at the end of third.

But even Eaton’s 25-point performance wasn’t enough to overcome the SMAC champions.

The Cougars are seeking their first state title since 1972. Stone played a scrimmage against Patterson during preseason.

“That’s going to be a wonderful feeling to play up there,” Grant said. “We want to win the state title. We don’t want to just get there.”