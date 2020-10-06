Before Monday’s stage, Thomas was third overall, the best placed of the overall favorites after a strong time trial in the opening leg. By the end of the day he was in 53rd place, more than 11 minutes behind Portuguese leader João Almeida.
It’s been a difficult year for Thomas, who was dropped from Ineos’ Tour team.
Thomas was also unfortunate in his previous Giro appearance three years ago, withdrawing after he was injured in a crash involving a police motorbike.
