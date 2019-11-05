As he emerged into view in the arrivals hall, Mapimpi held his hands up and clasped them together as the crowd roared. Kolbe was recording the scenes on his cellphone.

Teammate Damien de Allende pumped his arms in the air in front of the fans wearing Springboks jerseys who packed the hall.

Captain Siya Kolisi and coach Rassie Erasmus are expected to arrive with the Webb Ellis Cup later Tuesday.

The Springboks won their third World Cup title by beating England 32-12 in Yokohama, Japan.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD