Three-time Olympic champion Lyu tests positive for doping

LAUSANNE, Switzerland — Three-time Olympic weightlifting champion Lyu Xiaojun of China has tested positive in a doping case, the International Testing Agency said Thursday.
Now aged 38, Lyu said on winning a third straight Olympic title in Tokyo last year that he would target a fourth at the 2024 Paris Games.
He was the oldest-ever weightlifting gold medalist when he won the men’s 81-kilogram category in Tokyo.
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports