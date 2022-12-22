Three-time Olympic champion Lyu tests positive for doping

The Chinese star is provisionally suspended while a disciplinary case is prosecuted.

The ITA said Lyu tested positive for EPO, an endurance boosting hormone banned in sports, on Oct. 30 while he was training.

LAUSANNE, Switzerland — Three-time Olympic weightlifting champion Lyu Xiaojun of China has tested positive in a doping case, the International Testing Agency said Thursday.

Now aged 38, Lyu said on winning a third straight Olympic title in Tokyo last year that he would target a fourth at the 2024 Paris Games.