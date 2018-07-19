Carmelo Anthony’s departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder has been assured for weeks. The only issue to resolve was what form that departure would come in: Anthony could be traded elsewhere before being waived and allowed to pursue a new home, or the Thunder could waive him itself.

On Thursday afternoon, the answer arrived.

The Carmelo Anthony era in Oklahoma City ended with him being shipped — at least momentarily — to Atlanta as part of a three-team trade that saw the Thunder send a protected 2022 first-round draft pick to the Hawks for point guard Dennis Schroder. Atlanta sent center Mike Muscala to the Philadelphia 76ers for forward Justin Anderson, and the Sixers routed guard/forward Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot to Oklahoma City. The Thunder also generated a $10.9 million trade exception by making the deal.

Anthony will never play a game for the Hawks. He has a no-trade clause, and he only approved the deal because the Hawks will cut him, allowing Anthony to collect his entire $27.9 million salary for the 2018-19 season. Because no team has the salary cap space to absorb Anthony’s contract, he will become a free agent, with the Houston Rockets, Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers as potential landing spots.

As of now, the expectation is that Anthony will land in Houston, where he probably will be the starting power forward alongside Chris Paul, James Harden, P.J. Tucker and Clint Capela. Whether that makes sense for Houston is a different story, considering the Rockets built the roster around defensive forwards who are capable of switching defensively — and Anthony is neither of those things.

Moving on from Anthony, while taking back Schroder and Luwawu-Cabarrot, means Oklahoma City dropped its payroll to $148.7 million. That will come with what currently is a luxury tax payment of $88.8 million, meaning the Thunder is slated to pay about $237.5 million combined next season.

To put that in context: No team in NBA history has cleared the $200 million barrier. The Thunder is projected to zoom past that number, though it’s likely it will waive and stretch Kyle Singler’s contract and replace him with someone on a minimum deal, which would save Oklahoma City another $14 million or so.

[Raptors send a message by trading for Kawhi Leonard]

For now, the focus in Oklahoma City will be on Schroder — a talented, if mercurial, player. He’s similar to Reggie Jackson — another talented, mercurial point guard whose personality led to him being traded away from Oklahoma City in 2015.

It remains to be seen whether Schroder will face a similar exit, but he does fill a need for the Thunder as a secondary creator who can play with and without Russell Westbrook. Oklahoma City is hoping Schroder will integrate into its culture, have a successful season and potentially be an option to be flipped for other assets next summer, when the league is flooded with cap space for the first time since 2016.

The fit isn’t perfect, though. Beyond Schroder’s temperament, he is another spotty shooter for a team that has struggled to find spacing in the past, and his defense can be inconsistent. But he is a talented player who averaged 19.4 points and 6.2 assists last season. And on a team with few scorers outside of Westbrook and Paul George, he should get plenty of opportunities to produce.

For taking on Anthony’s salary, the Hawks got a first-round pick — albeit one that is lottery-protected in 2022 and will convert into a pair of second-round picks if it isn’t traded. Part of the reason the return wasn’t greater is that the move involved getting rid of Schroder. It has been no secret for months that, despite Schroder being a talented player, Atlanta has been trying to unload the 24-year-old German point guard. That effort only intensified when Atlanta made Trae Young the center of its rebuilding effort by trading back to acquire him during last month’s NBA draft.

That also is part of the reasoning behind Atlanta’s decision to trade for Jeremy Lin last week. The Hawks could have made the trade that the Brooklyn Nets instead finalized with the Denver Nuggets: Brooklyn acquired first- and second-round picks to take on the salaries of Kenneth Faried and Darrell Arthur, allowing the Nuggets to get under the luxury tax. But by trading for Lin, the Hawks gave themselves a veteran point guard who can be a mentor to Young this season — and one who, if he can stay healthy after two injury-riddled seasons in Brooklyn, they could flip before February’s trade deadline. It also allowed Atlanta to preserve enough cap space to make Thursday’s trade — and to get rid of Schroder, accomplishing a major offseason objective.

Until the past few days, that may have been the extent of the impact of this trade. But then Nemanja Bjelica backed out of an agreement to join the Philadelphia 76ers, and the Serbian forward appears likely to join the Sacramento Kings instead. His decision threw the Sixers into a state of flux, putting them in search of another stretch big to fill out the roster and replace him.

Enter Muscala, a serviceable big who opted into the final year of his contract and who can give Philadelphia a facsimile of what Ersan Ilyasova did after joining them for the stretch run last season before leaving to sign with the Milwaukee Bucks. Doing so meant moving on from a pair of former first-round picks in Anderson and Luwawu-Cabarrot, though both were going to see minimal time in Philadelphia this season.

Anderson, a former standout at Virginia, was a bit player for the Sixers over the past 18 months, and he’s unlikely to get a bigger role in Atlanta. Luwawu-Cabarrot, 6-foot-6, could develop into a 3-and-D guy on the wing for Oklahoma City, but he’s already 23 and has struggled in limited minutes. He’s likely to get a chance to replace Josh Huestis in Oklahoma City’s rotation.

Those are all smaller — but interesting — elements of a deal that always will be defined by Anthony leaving Oklahoma City.