Miller told KUSA-TV in Denver that he developed a cough a couple of days ago and when his nebulizer for his asthma didn’t clear things up, he decided to get tested for the coronavirus and the test came back positive Thursday.

“I’m in good spirits,” Miller told the TV station. “I’m not feeling sick or hurting or anything like that.”

The Broncos released a statement, saying Miller “elected to share his diagnosis publicly to emphasize that anyone can be afflicted with coronavirus.”

GOLF

The PGA Tour laid out an ambitious plan Thursday to resume its season the second week of June and keep fans away for at least a month, conceding that any return to golf depends on whether it can be played safely amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial in Fort Worth, Texas, was pushed back to June 11-14. Assuming golf gets the green light from government and health officials, the tour then would have an official tournament every week through Dec. 6, except for a Thanksgiving break.

“Our hope is to play a role — responsibly — in the world’s return to enjoying the things we love,” PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said.

Golf is the first sport to announce plans for a restart, although its arenas are far different from other sports because it is played over some 400 acres.

Even as it announced a truncated schedule, several key details were still being contemplated, such as testing for COVID-19 at tournaments.

BASKETBALL

Top recruit Jalen Green said Thursday that he is skipping college and has signed with the G League for next season, becoming the first player to take advantage of a new potential path to the NBA.

Green, a guard from Napa, California, who was considered by some as the No. 1 overall recruit in this year’s high school class, will be eligible for the 2021 NBA draft and seems a strong candidate to be among the top picks.

“This is the best route to prepare myself,” Green said, making the announcement on Instagram.

Green’s signing is different from the program that was expected to allow top players the chance to use the G League as a bridge between high school and the NBA.

Green will play for a still-being-developed program, but not for any G League team or with affiliation with an NBA franchise. He, and any others who follow, will play under the G League umbrella, focusing on draft preparation, basketball readiness and life skills.

A person with knowledge of the situation said Green’s salary will “be significantly more” than the $125,000 contracts that the G League began offering as an option to select players in 2018. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to the AP because the contract terms were not released publicly.

—By Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds.

NEW YORK — NBA China is looking for a new CEO after the league announced Thursday that Derek Chang is leaving May 15.

Chang took the position in June 2018. He plans to return to his family in London.

His time on the job was marked by two difficult periods. One came last fall when the league and Chinese government clashed in response to a tweet by Houston general manager Daryl Morey backing anti-government protesters in Hong Kong. There was also the ongoing fallout and response to the coronavirus pandemic.

TENNIS

A decision on whether to postpone or cancel the U.S. Open because of the coronavirus pandemic is expected by June, the U.S. Tennis Association’s new CEO said Thursday, calling the prospect of holding the Grand Slam tournament without spectators “highly unlikely.”

“Obviously our ambition is to run the tournament. It’s the engine that drives our organization, our governing body. Having said that, that won’t be the driving factor,” Mike Dowse, who took over at the USTA on Jan. 1, said on a conference call with reporters. “The driving factor will be the health and well-being of the players, the fans and our staff.”

He said the USTA is being advised by a medical advisory group that includes at least five doctors.

The tournament scheduled for August in New York City would be the next major championship on the tennis calendar; the French Open’s start was postponed from May until September, and Wimbledon was canceled altogether.

The men’s and women’s tennis tours are on hold entirely until at least mid-July, and one tournament in August already has been scrapped.

BASEBALL

OAKLAND, Calif. — Oakland Athletics minor league manager Webster Garrison has resumed breathing completely on his own for the first time in more than three weeks and no longer requires a ventilator as he fights the coronavirus, his fiancee said Thursday.

Garrison, hospitalized in his home state of Louisiana, wasn’t yet speaking when Nikki Trudeaux posted her latest update Thursday.

“Webster Garrison is off the ventilator,” Trudeaux wrote, using a series of exclamation points.

Trudeaux has been asking for nightly prayers and using the hash tag “WebbyStrong” as the 54-year-old former major leaguer fights COVID-19.

HOCKEY

Former Montreal Canadiens defenseman Andrei Markov retired from professional hockey Thursday.

The 41-year-old Markov played 990 regular-season games for the Canadiens between 2000 and 2017 before returning home to Russia to finish his career.

Markov spent his final three years in the Kontinental Hockey League, suiting up for the last time this season with Lokomotiv Yaroslavl.

The two-time NHL All-Star had 119 goals and 572 for the Canadiens. Following the 2016-17 season Markov joined the KHL’s Ak Bars Kazan for two campaigns, winning a league championship in 2017-18.

SOCCER

CHICAGO — Chief administrative officer Brian Remedi has been fired by the U.S. Soccer Federation as part of a staff shakeup in the transition to new CEO Will Wilson.

Tonya Wallach, chief talent and inclusion officer since 2018, also was fired Wednesday. The departures were first reported by Soccer America and confirmed by the USSF on Thursday. Additional staffers were let go, but the USSF would not confirm the total.

Wilson announced he was taking a 50% pay cut during the period of economic uncertainty caused by the new coronavirus pandemic.

HORSE RACING

ARCADIA, Calif. — A horse broke down after completing a workout at Santa Anita and was euthanized, making it the 11th fatality at the track since late December.

M C Hamster, a 4-year-old filly, suffered a fractured left front ankle after a three-furlong workout on the main dirt track Wednesday. It was just the second day training has been allowed since April 6 because of rain.

The track in Arcadia has been closed for racing since March 27 by order of the Los Angeles County Public Health Department as a result of the coronavirus. However, horses are allowed to train.

M C Hamster is the fourth horse to die on the main track since Dec. 26. Four others died on the turf course and three on the training track.

COURTS

DePaul ignored allegations that its former softball coach punched an assistant in the face and verbally abused his players and retaliated against the whisteblower by terminating her contract with the school, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday.

The private school in Chicago also is accused of violating Title IX rules for failing to report complaints made against Eugene Lenti, who is alleged to have avoided punishment because his sister, Jean Lenti Ponsetto, serves as DePaul’s athletic director. Lenti is now an assistant at Auburn.

“We have not yet seen a copy of this complaint, but as a general matter the university does not comment on pending litigation,” Carol Hughes, a spokeswoman for DePaul, said in an email that the university had not yet seen a copy of the complaint and doesn’t comment on pending litigation.

OBITUARY

TOLEDO, Ohio — Carmen Williamson, who in the 1940s and ’50s was a top U.S. amateur boxer and then in 1984 became the first black boxing referee and judge at the Olympic games, has died. He was 94.

Williamson died of COVID-19 complications on April 8 at a hospital in Toledo, one of his daughters said Thursday. He was just three weeks away from receiving his college degree from the University of Toledo — a pursuit he began nearly 20 years ago, she said.

In addition to refereeing, he traveled the world in the 1980s, teaching the sport to young people, using a training program he had developed, she said.

