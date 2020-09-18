Thomas had one bogey and six birdies, including three in a row over Nos. 9, 10 and 11. He was playing with Tiger Woods, who also birdied three straight holes while making the turn but then finished up with three bogeys and a double in the last six holes.

Reed salvaged his round after taking a double-bogey on the fifth hole. He rallied with a birdie on No. 6 and then one-hopped his tee shot into the cup for a hole in one on the seventh. Three more birdies on the back nine left him at minus-4. He is tied with Thomas Pieters and Matthew Wolff.

Rory McIlroy was at minus-3.

TENNIS

PARIS — U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka has pulled out of the French Open because of an injured left hamstring.

Osaka joins defending champion Ash Barty in skipping the French Open, which opens on Sept. 27 in Paris.

In another blow to the clay Grand Slam, tournament organizers announced a further reduction in crowd sizes, because of France’s worsening coronavirus epidemic.

The new limit, decreed by the Paris police department, is 5,000 spectators per day, organizers said in a statement late Thursday. They’d previously been planning for 11,500 spectators, split among three sites at Roland Garros.

MLB

NEW YORK — The New York Yankees tied a major league record Thursday night with five home runs in an inning and hit six overall in a 10-7 win over the Toronto Blue Jays that extended their winning streak to eight.

New York set a major league record for most home runs in a three-game span with 19 and became the first team with six or more home runs in three straight games.

The Yankees outscored Toronto 43-15 over the three games, opening a 2 1/2-game over the Toronto for second place and closing within one game of Minnesota for a first-round playoff series at home.

SEATTLE — The Mariners’ upcoming series against the Padres has been relocated to San Diego due to air quality concerns in the Seattle area.

Seattle will be the home team for all three games of the series that begins Friday night, meaning the Padres could be in position to clinch their first playoff berth since 2006 while playing as visitors in their home ballpark.

Seattle has three more home games remaining on its schedule beginning next Monday against Houston.

NHL

EDMONTON, Alberta — Anthony Cirelli scored in overtime to send the Tampa Bay Lightning to the Stanley Cup Final with a 2-1 victory over the New York Islanders in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference final Thursday night.

Cirelli returned in the third after injuring his right knee in the second. Trade deadline pickup Barclay Goodrow set him up for the goal 13:18 into overtime.

Tampa Bay ended each of its three series victories in overtime and goes on to face the Dallas Stars for the title.

They’re four wins from the Cup despite being without captain Steven Stamkos all postseason and missing top center Brayden Point for two games against the Islanders.

NBA

SACREMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Kings have hired former Houston Rockets executive Monte McNair as their new general manager.

The team announced the move to replace Vlade Divac on Thursday, making McNair the team’s top basketball executive reporting to owner Vivek Ranadivé.

McNair has a tough task ahead with the Kings having missed the playoffs for 14 straight seasons. That’s the longest active drought and one shy of the NBA record. The Kings went 31-41 this season in the first year under coach Luke Walton.

COLLEGE ATHLETICS

National tournaments will have fewer teams and fewer sites for preliminary rounds under the NCAA Division I Council’s proposal for fall sports that were pushed to the spring because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The council approved recommendations from the spring sports’ competition committees on Wednesday and will forward them to the Division I Board of Governors for approval.

For team sports, the field for national tournaments will be reduced to 75% of the normal number of teams. The Board of Governors has directed that the number of preliminary-round sites be reduced to support health and safety and operational management of the championships this spring.

The sports included are: cross country, field hockey, men’s soccer, women’s soccer, women’s volleyball and men’s water polo.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two of Ohio State’s biggest stars, cornerback Shaun Wade and guard Wyatt Davis, are opting back in for the 2020 football season.

The preseason All-Americans had decided to leave school to prepare for the NFL draft when it looked as if there would be no football season for the Big Ten. Both are expected to be first-round picks.

They changed their minds after the conference announced on Wednesday that teams would play an nine-game season starting Oct. 23-24.

TENNIS

The Fed Cup is changing its name to honor tennis great Billie Jean King, the woman whose lifelong battle for equality and social justice laid the foundation for generations that followed.

The Billie Jean King Cup will become the first major global team competition to be named after a woman, the International Tennis Federation said Thursday.

“I’m still in shock,” the 76-year-old King said of the tribute. “It’s really a privilege, and it’s also a responsibility. It’s wild, it’s great, it’s wonderful.”

TRACK AND FIELD

ROME — Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis broke Sergey Bubka’s 26-year-old outdoor world record on Thursday.

Duplantis cleared 6 meters, 15 centimeters (20 feet, 2 inches) at the Golden Gala Pietro Mennea meet in Rome with his second attempt, besting Bubka’s mark of 6.14 meters (20 feet, 1 1/2 inches) set in Sestriere in July 1994.

Nicknamed “Mondo,” Duplantis already holds the indoor world record of 6.18 meters (20 feet, 3 1/4 inches) set in Glasgow in February — but Bubka’s classic outdoor mark was viewed by many as the ultimate test.

