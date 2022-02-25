Given those stances, it appeared the earliest movement on the main issues would be in the hours before management says it will carry through on its threat to start canceling games and costing players salary.

NHL

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Zdeno Chara broke the NHL record for games by a defenseman Thursday night.

The seven-time All-Star was on the ice for the New York Islanders for the opening faceoff against San Jose for his 1,652nd regular-season game. He broke the mark set by Hall of Famer Chris Chelios.

Chara won the Norris Trophy as the league’s best defenseman in 2008-09 while with Boston. Two seasons later, he served as captain of a Bruins team that won the Stanley Cup. He also spent time with Ottawa and the Washington Capitals during his 24-year career.

COLLEGE ATHLETICS

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Marshall was granted a temporary restraining order Thursday against Conference USA after the league filed a request for arbitration in the school’s bid to expedite an early move to the Sun Belt.

The order by Cabell County Circuit Judge Christopher Chiles prohibits Conference USA from proceeding with arbitration. Chiles said the order is good for 10 days but could be extended. He set another hearing for March 16.

Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Mississippi accepted invitations to the Sun Belt during the fall. Each announced earlier this month they planned to terminate memberships in C-USA on June 30 to join their new conference. C-USA has said the three schools are contractually obligated to stay put for another year.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

STORRS, Conn. — UConn star guard Paige Bueckers, who has been sidelined since early December with a left knee injury, was cleared to return on Thursday.

The reigning national player of the year will suit up Friday for the seventh-ranked Huskies (20-5, 14-1 Big East) when they host St. John’s (11-16, 7-10) at the XL Center in Hartford, the school said.

Bueckers went down in the closing seconds of UConn’s win over Notre Dame on Dec. 5, suffering a tibial plateau fracture and a meniscus tear in her left knee. She had surgery a week later.

The sophomore averaged 21.2 points, 6.2 assists and 5.5 rebounds in the six games she played before the injury.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Southeastern Conference is bringing its women’s basketball tournament back to South Carolina.

The league announced Thursday that the postseason event will take place at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville in 2023, 2024 and 2025.

The tournament has been at that venue five times, including the previous three years. The SEC is playing next week’s tournament in Nashville, Tennessee.

TENNIS

ACAPULCO, Mexico — Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Alexander Zverev was fined $40,000 by the men’s professional tennis tour and will forfeit more than $30,000 in prize money and all rankings points from the Mexican Open after hitting the chair umpire’s stand with his racket following a loss in doubles.

In addition to those penalties, the ATP announced Thursday it would undertake “a further review of the incident.”

The 24-year-old German was kicked out of the tournament after yelling and cursing at official Alessandro Germani and violently striking the umpire’s chair no fewer than four times.

OBITUARY

HOUSTON — Ken Burrough, the former Houston Oilers receiver who was the last NFL player to wear No. 00, died Thursday. He was 73.

Burrough’s family announced the death, saying died at his home in Jacksonville, Florida.

Burrough was the 10th overall pick in 1970 by New Orleans, but played just one season for the Saints before being traded to the Oilers. He spent the next 11 seasons in Houston, where he was selected to the Pro Bowl in 1975 and 1977.

Burrough led the NFL in receiving yards in 1975 with a career-high 1,063. He piled up 6,906 yards receiving and 47 touchdowns with the Oilers, helping lead them during their Luv Ya Blue period where they twice reached the AFC championship game. The Oilers are now the Tennessee Titans.

