Paolo Banchero led Duke with 22 points as the Blue Devils held off third-seeded Texas Tech (27-10) and gave Coach K his record 100th NCAA Tournament victory.

SAN FRANCISCO — JD Notae scored 21 points despite missing 20 shots and fourth-seeded Arkansas made Gonzaga miserable on both ends of the floor, bouncing the top overall seed from the NCAA Tournament with a 74-68 win.

Notae finished with six rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocked shots for coach Eric Musselman’s scrappy, hustling Razorbacks (28-8), who reached the Elite Eight for the second straight year and will face Duke in the West Region final on Saturday.

Drew Timme scored 25 points but couldn’t rally the Bulldogs (28-4), who for the second straight season were favored to win that elusive national title but were eliminated by a more physical foe.

SAN ANTONIO — Jamal Shead scored a career-high 21 points and Houston led throughout in a 72-60 victory over top-seeded Arizona, moving the Cougars within one win of a second straight Final Four.

With Taze Moore getting into early foul trouble after his 3-pointer for a 5-0 lead in the first two minutes, Shead and Kyler Edwards were both on the court nearly the entire game for the Cougars (32-5). Edwards, the Texas Tech transfer who played in the 2019 national championship game for the Red Raiders, had 19 points with five 3-pointers.

No. 5 seed Houston plays second-seeded Villanova in the South Region final on Saturday in San Antonio, which is about 200 miles from the UH campus. Villanova beat Michigan 63-55.

Terry had 17 points for the Wildcats (33-4), while Pac-12 player of the year Bennedict Mathurin had 15 and Christian Koloko 10.

PRO FOOTBALL

CLEVELAND — Deshaun Watson’s first day with the Browns was anything but routine — for him or his new team.

As Watson arrived in Cleveland for a physical and to perhaps finally answer questions about his past behavior, a second Texas grand jury declined to indict the quarterback, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by 22 women and still faces civil lawsuits.

A grand jury in Brazoria County met Thursday and listened to evidence related to one criminal complaint filed to Houston police by one of the 22 massage therapists, who have accused Watson of harassing or assaulting them during sessions. The decision followed a similar one by a Harris County grand jury, which declined to indict Watson on March 11, triggering a pursuit by the Browns and several other teams for one of the league’s top QBs.

DENVER — Firefighters extinguished a blaze that torched several rows of seats and a suite area at the Denver Broncos’ stadium.

The fire broke out on the fourth level at Empower Field at Mile High just after 2 p.m. and spread to the third level, where it burned at least six rows of seats in two sections. Firefighters quickly brought the blaze under control but were trying to determine if it had spread to other areas of the football stadium, which seats 76,125 people.

Stadium officials said in a statement on Twitter that the fire occurred in a construction zone near the East Club Lounge. At least 100 people were attending an event on the second level, but the stadium was otherwise empty.

About 75 firefighters were on scene at the height of the blaze. No injuries were reported.

WORLD CUP SOCCER

MEXICO CITY — The United States escaped a half-full Estadio Azteca with a gritty 0-0 draw against Mexico and moved into position to all but clinch a World Cup berth with a victory at home against Panama this weekend.

Christian Pulisic had the best U.S. chances but was twice denied by goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa.

Zack Steffen got the start over Ethan Hovath and came away with his second shutout against Mexico in qualifying. El Tri fans booed the home team at the final whistle.

The draw, the third straight in qualifying for the U.S. in the thin air of 7,200-foot elevation Azteca, was costly. Defender DeAndre Yedlin and winger Tim Weah both were given their second yellow cards of qualifying and are suspended for the game Sunday game against Panama at Orlando, Florida, the next-to-last of the region’s final round.

The U.S. maintained second place in North and Central America and the Caribbean with 22 points, four behind Canada, and ahead of Mexico on goal difference.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

NEW YORK — New York City’s mayor exempted athletes and performers — including Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving — from the city’s vaccine mandate, while keeping the rule in place for private and public workers who risk losing their jobs for refusing to get inoculated.

Several public employees unions whose members were fired for refusing the shots blasted Mayor Eric Adams for apparently lifting the rule only for wealthy and famous athletes. Adams dismissed the criticism, saying exemptions for athletes and performers were important to the city’s economic recovery.

The exemption is effective immediately. One of the first beneficiaries will be Irving, a vaccine holdout who was allowed to rejoin the Nets in January but only when they played out of town games.

Adams’ predecessor, Mayor Bill de Blasio, made vaccination mandatory as a workplace safety rule last year before he left office but created a loophole exempting players and performers who aren’t based in New York City. Adams said he felt that was unfair.

HORSE RACING

ARCADIA, Calif. — Bob Baffert has transferred four of his promising 3-year-old colts to other trainers, which will allow them to earn qualifying points for the Kentucky Derby while the Hall of Fame trainer appeals his 90-day suspension.

Baffert transferred Messier, Doppelganger and McLaren Vale to trainer Tim Yakteen, who is based at Santa Anita. Blackadder was sent to Kentucky to train under Rodolphe Brisset. All four colts are owned by SF Racing LLC and others.

The moves came four days after a Kentucky judge denied Baffert’s request to stay his 90-day suspension but delayed it until April 4 to allow his attorneys to seek emergency relief through the state’s Court of Appeals.