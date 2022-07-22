Thursday Sports in Brief

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NFL TEMPE, Ariz. — Kyler Murray has agreed to a long-term contract that will keep the quarterback with the Arizona Cardinals through the 2028 season. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The two-time Pro Bowl selection was taken with the No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma after he won the Heisman Trophy and has largely delivered in his quest to make the Cardinals a better franchise.

The team announced the new contract on Thursday. ESPN reported that the contract could be worth $230.5 million, with $160 million guaranteed.

Murray has completed nearly 67% of his passes through 46 career games for 11,480 yards and 70 touchdowns while rushing for 1,786 yards and 20 TDs. Murray is particularly good at extending plays with his feet, using his scrambling ability for spectacular gains.

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns reached an agreement Thursday with free agent quarterback Josh Rosen on a one-year contract, giving them another veteran as they await a ruling on Deshaun Watson, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

Rosen, who was on Cleveland’s radar before the 2018 draft, will officially sign the contract Friday, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the deal.

The 25-year-old Rosen worked out this week for the Browns along with A.J. McCarron as they make contingency plans in case Watson is suspended by the NFL.

The Browns want to open training camp next week with four quarterbacks, according to the person.

— By AP Sports Writer Tom Withers.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia’s Kirby Smart has agreed to a contract extension through the 2031 season, a 10-year agreement worth more than $110 million that makes him the latest coach to land the type of megadeal that is becoming increasingly common in college football.

The deal announced Thursday has been expected for weeks.

Coming off a national championship season, Smart will be paid $10.25 million this season in base salary and supplemental compensation. He will receive raises each season, which lead to total compensation of $12.25 million in 2031.

Smart joins Alabama’s Nick Saban, Ohio State’s Ryan Day, LSU’s Brian Kelly, Michigan State’s Mel Tucker and Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher as college football coaches who will make at least $9 million in 2022.

NHL

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Nashville Predators have signed forward Nino Niederreiter to a two-year, $8 million contract in their biggest free agency move since keeping forward Filip Forsberg off the market.

General manager David Poile announced the signing Thursday.

The 29-year-old Niederreiter had 44 points in 75 games with Carolina last season and ranked third on the Hurricanes with 24 goals. He has scored at least 25 points in nine of his 12 NHL seasons. The 6-foot-2, 218-pound forward also has played for the New York Islanders and Minnesota Wild, with 181 goals and 187 assists in 732 games in his career.

NBA

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday announced plans to take the first steps toward building a privately funded $1.3 billion sports and entertainment arena.

The team’s managing partners, Josh Harris and David Blitzer, unveiled the creation of a new development company led by business leader David Adelman to create its future home in the city’s Fashion District. They said the new arena, 76 Place, is anticipated to cost approximately $1.3 billion.

The location is a busy downtown area with lots of shopping and entertainment and it is near popular Philadelphia destinations such as the Reading Terminal Market.

A coalition of Chinatown community members is organizing opposition to the project, which would be built about one block away from the enclave.

TRACK AND FIELD

EUGENE, Ore. — Noah Lyles led wire to wire and routed the field in the 200 meters Thursday in 19.31 seconds, the third-fastest time ever, to lead America’s second sprint sweep at the world championships.

Lyles blew away U.S. teammates Kenny Bednarek by 0.46 seconds, with 18-year-old Erriyon Knighton finishing third.

When the winner saw the names of his American teammates pop up behind his, he slammed his hands on the ground, ripped off his jersey and grabbed the gold medal from the awaiting presenter.

His victory came moments after Shericka Jackson gave the Jamaican women another gold in the sprints. She ran 21.45, the second-fastest time in history, to beat 100-meter champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.

Only defending champion Dina Asher-Smith of Britain, who won bronze, prevented a back-to-back Jamaican sweep.

EUGENE, Ore. — American decathlon champion Garrett Scantling is not at the world championships this week in the wake of a ban for missed doping tests.

Scantling, who finished fourth at the Tokyo Olympics last year, was left off the 151-person American team when it was announced earlier this month; the fourth-place finisher at this year’s nationals, Steven Bastien, was on the team. No reason was given at the time.

The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency released news that Scantling was serving a provisional suspension that began Thursday — opening day for the decathlon —for a potential tampering violation that “stems from Scantling’s conduct during an investigation into his third potential whereabouts failure.”

TENNIS

LONDON — The ATP men’s tennis tour is canceling all four of its tournaments held in China this year, citing COVID-19 restrictions.

The Rolex Shanghai Masters, China Open, Chengdu Open and Zhuhai Championships were called off by the ATP on Thursday. It is the third consecutive year that the tour scrapped its China swing, which usually runs after the U.S. Open in September and October.

The ATP filled out that section of its calendar with six tournaments given single-year event licenses: San Diego on Sept. 19-25; Seoul, South Korea, and Tel Aviv, Israel, on Sept. 26 to Oct. 2; Florence, Italy, and Gijon, Spain, on Oct. 10-16; and Naples, Italy, on Oct. 17-23.

OBITUARY

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Former South Carolina quarterback Phil Petty, who led Lou Holtz’s teams to consecutive Outback Bowl wins, has died. He was 43.

The university announced Petty’s death on Thursday. No cause of death was given.

Petty was a part-time starter in 1999, when the Gamecocks went 0-11 in Holtz’s first season. Petty took over the job full time the next season and engineered a turnaround: South Carolina went 17-7 with a pair of Outback Bowl victories over Ohio State after the 2000 and 2001 seasons.

Petty was among the top 10 in several career categories at South Carolina, including sixth with 454 pass completions, seventh with 5,652 yards passing and ninth with 28 passing touchdowns.

Petty spent a season in the NFL with the Tennessee Titans before moving into coaching.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

