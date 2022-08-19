Thursday Sports in Brief

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NFL BEREA, Ohio — Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will serve an 11-game unpaid suspension, pay a $5 million fine and undergo professional evaluation and treatment as part of a settlement with the NFL following accusations of sexual misconduct by two dozen women. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The league had sought to ban Watson for at least one year for violating its personal conduct policy. He was accused of sexually harassing and coercing the women during massage therapy sessions while he was with the Houston Texans.

Watson signed a $230 million fully guaranteed contract after being traded to the Browns in March. Because the team structured Watson’s deal so he’ll make $1.035 million in his first season, he’ll lose $632,500 in salary during the suspension.

As part of the settlement, Watson can return for the Browns’ game in Houston on Dec. 4.

GOLF

WILMINGTON, Del. — Keegan Bradley hasn’t been to the FedEx Cup finale in four years, and he started the BMW Championship like he was in a hurry to get back.

Bradley matched a career low with a 29 on the front nine at Wilmington Country Club and finished with a 7-under 64 to take a one-shot lead over Adam Scott.

Bradley is at No. 44 in the FedEx Cup and likely needs a top 10 — he hasn’t had one since the U.S. Open — to be among the 30 players who advance to the Tour Championship in Atlanta to chase the $18 million prize.

He isn’t willing to consider the scenarios until it matters, which is Sunday. Until then, it’s all about try to do win a tournament, just like any week.

“My plan is I’m going to go home and see my kids no matter what on Sunday night,” Bradley said. “I’d love to go to Atlanta. That’s everyone’s goal to start the year.”

Scott started the postseason at No. 77 and tied for fifth in the playoff opener last week just to make it to the second stage. Now he’s at No. 45, giving him a chance. It also meant being paired with Bradley, and they put on quite a show. They combined for 15 birdies.

AUTO RACING

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Kurt Busch said he’ll miss the final two races of NASCAR’s regular season, bringing it to six races the 2004 champion has been sidelined with concussion-like symptoms.

Busch wrote on Twitter he’ll miss Sunday’s race on the road course at Watkins Glen International and then the Aug. 27 regular-season finale at Daytona International Speedway. Busch crashed July 23rd during qualifying at Pocono and has not driven the No. 45 Toyota since.

“As much as I want to be back in the car, the time is still not right,” Busch said on Twitter. ”This decision was not an easy one, but the right one.”

Ty Gibbs will continue to drive for Busch. The 19-year-old grandson of Joe Gibbs has been competitive in the launch of his Cup career as Busch’s replacement. He was 16th at Pocono, 17th at Indianapolis and 10th at Michigan before engine problems led to a 36th-place finish last Sunday at Richmond Raceway.

SOCCER

MADRID — Mexico forward Jesús “Tecatito” Corona is expected to miss the World Cup after breaking his left leg while training with Sevilla, the Spanish club said.

Sevilla said Tecatito broke his left fibula and ruptured ankle ligaments and will be out for four to five months. The World Cup begins in Qatar on Nov. 20.

The 29-year-old Tecatito was taken to the hospital in an ambulance and underwent surgery later Thursday. Doctors inserted a plate and screws on his fibula and repaired his ankle ligaments, Sevilla said. He is expected to stay hospitalized for a couple of days.

The club said Tecatito sustained the injury by himself, without colliding with any other player.

“It doesn’t look good,” Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui said. “Unfortunately it’s part of soccer and it happened to Jesús.”

México will play its opening World Cup match on Nov. 22 against Poland in Group C, which also includes Argentina and Saudi Arabia.

TENNIS

MASON, Ohio — American Madison Keys upset No. 1 Iga Swiatek 6-3, 6-4 to reach the Western & Southern Open quarterfinals.

Swiatek, a two-time Grand Slam champion, hasn’t gotten past the round of 16 in four tournaments since winning the French Open in June.

The win was the 24th-ranked Keys’ first in six matches against a top-ranked opponent. She had never won a set against a No. 1 player.

After dropping the first set and losing the first five games of the second, Swiatek rallied to win four straight, fighting off one match point before Keys clinched with a forehand winner to the ad court off a shot that clipped the net.

Swiatek won her first two matches against Keys, including 6-1, 6-0 this year at Indian Wells.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The family of a 12-year-old Little League World Series player from Utah who sustained a head injury after falling from the top bunk of his bed at the dormitory complex said that he has been moved from intensive care and is able to sit up, eat and walk with support.

Easton Oliverson, a pitcher and outfielder for the Snow Canyon team out of Santa Clara, Utah, suffered the injury Monday and was listed in critical condition Tuesday.

But according to a post Thursday on an Instagram account the family set up to share updates, he is now back in a standard hospital room and can communicate with his parents, Jace and Nancy, and other family members.

A video attached to the post also showed Easton drinking and feeding himself.

HORSE RACING

ALBANY, N.Y. — A prominent New York-based horse trainer whose Early Voting won this year’s Preakness Stakes is facing a domestic violence charge for allegedly pushing a woman down a flight of stairs and trying to choke her, authorities said.

Chad Brown, 43, was arraigned Thursday morning in Saratoga Springs on a charge of obstruction of breathing, a misdemeanor.

Police received a complaint at around 11 p.m. Wednesday from a caller who said “they were in an altercation with Mr. Brown,” Saratoga Springs Police Sergeant Paul Veitch said. Brown was arrested and spent the night in a police holding area pending arraignment.

Assistant District Attorney Kayla Potter told the judge that Brown pushed the woman down the stairs, pinned her to the floor and tried to choke her before throwing her out of the house.

Brown pleaded not guilty and was released on $2,500 bond, Veitch said. A message seeking comment was left with Brown’s attorney.

