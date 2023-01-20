Thursday's Sports In Brief

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

TENNIS MELBOURNE, Australia — Jenson Brooksby eliminated No. 2 seed Casper Ruud 6-3, 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-2 in the second round of the Australian Open on Thursday in Rod Laver Arena, meaning a pair of 20-something Californians have knocked out the top two players in the men's bracket.

The 22-year-old Brooksby's surprise came in the same round and on the same court that 27-year-old Mackenzie McDonald beat No. 1 seed and defending champion Rafael Nadal on Wednesday at the year's first Grand Slam tournament.

Brooksby is ranked 39th and making his Australian Open debut. Ruud was the runner-up at the French Open to Nadal last June and at the U.S. Open to Carlos Alcaraz last September.

The main beneficiary might be nine-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic. He won his second-round match Thursday night. The surprises were not limited to the men. No. 2-seeded Ons Jabeur also lost in the second round. Jabeur and Ruud were both runners-up at two Grand Slam tournaments in 2022.

PRO FOOTBALL

TAMPA, Fla. — Byron Leftwich is out as offensive coordinator of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are shaking up their coaching staff after finishing with the only losing record Tom Brady has had in more than two decades as an NFL starter.

Leftwich, 43, was fired three days after the Bucs were eliminated from the playoffs by the Dallas Cowboys and just two years removed from helping Brady win a record seventh Super Bowl in the quarterback’s first season with Tampa Bay.

Bucs coach Todd Bowles also announced Chris Boniol (specialists), Kevin Garver (wide receivers), Jeff Kastl (offensive quality control), Lori Locust (assistant defensive line) and Todd McNair (running backs) will not return next season.

In addition, quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen, senior offensive assistant Rick Christophel and outside linebackers coach Bob Sanders have decided to retire, the team said.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings fired defensive coordinator Ed Donatell, an unsurprising decision on the veteran coach after a dismal finish by his defense.

The Vikings ranked second worst in yards allowed in the NFL and fourth worst in points allowed during the regular season. They gave up 431 yards and 31 points to the New York Giants in their wild-card round loss last week.

Coach Kevin O’Connell was hired a year ago by the Vikings and made Donatell his first defensive coordinator, the fourth different NFL team for which he has filled that role. The 65-year-old Donatell has coached 32 seasons in the league.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan said he won his appeal of the NFL’s decision to fine him $50,000 for faking an injury during a game.

And New Orleans’ career sack leader also questioned the NFL’s process for handing down punishment before requesting medical records needed to make an informed ruling. Jordan said in a text message to The Associated Press that the NFL sought and reviewed records from physicians leading up to his recent appeal, but stressed, “shouldn’t that have happened before the fine?”

Jordan and his agent, Doug Hendrickson, made public last month that the NFL had fined the 12-year Saints veteran for taking a knee on the field, forcing a timeout, after signaling to the sideline that he’d hurt his foot during the fourth quarter of New Orleans’ 17-16 loss at Tampa Bay on Dec. 5.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins fired Josh Boyer after three seasons as the team’s defensive coordinator.

Coach Mike McDaniel, who was hired by the Dolphins last February, retained Boyer from former coach Brian Flores’ coaching staff. Miami also fired safeties coach Steve Gregory, outside linebackers coach Ty McKenzie and assistant linebackers coach Steve Ferentz.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Greg Roman is leaving Baltimore after four seasons as offensive coordinator for other opportunities after the Ravens’ wild-card loss.

Roman’s agency, Athletes First, announced his decision before a team news conference with coach John Harbaugh and general manager Eric DeCosta.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh told NCAA investigators in multiple meetings this week that he will not agree to an unethical conduct charge, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because details of the investigation have not been shared publicly. Michigan announced two weeks ago that it received a notice of allegations from the NCAA that the governing body is looking into potential rules infractions within the football program.

The investigation involves impermissible texts and calls — including some by Harbaugh — to high school prospects during part of a pandemic-related dead period for contact with potential recruits. The NCAA also is looking at whether a member of Michigan’s off-field football staff violated rules by doing on-the-field coaching during practice.

BROOKINGS, S.D. — Longtime South Dakota State coach John Stiegelmeier announced his retirement, less than two weeks after the school won its first Football Championship Subdivision title.

Defensive coordinator Jimmy Rogers was named Stiegelmeier’s successor and will be introduced at a news conference Friday.

Stiegelmeier had been head coach since 1997, when the Jackrabbits were NCAA Division II members, and he shepherded the football program’s move to Division I begining in 2004.

He compiled a record of 199-112 over 26 years and led the Jackrabbits to 12 FCS playoff appearances beginning in 2009. Stiegelmeier wrapped up his career with a 45-21 win over rival North Dakota State in the championship game Jan. 8 in Frisco, Texas.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Kendal Briles is headed back to the Big 12 as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at TCU, leaving Arkansas after three seasons.

The former Baylor assistant takes over for Garrett Riley. The younger brother of Southern California coach Lincoln Riley is taking over play-calling at Clemson.

Briles served under his dad, former Baylor coach Art Briles. The elder Briles was fired in 2016 because of allegations of sexual assault by football players.

GOLF

LA QUINTA, Calif. — PGA Tour rookie Davis Thompson played his first six holes in 7 under, including consecutive eagles, and shot a career-low 10-under 62 at La Quinta Country Club to take a two-stroke lead over Jon Rahm and four others after the first round of The American Express.

The 23-year-old Thompson birdied three of the first four holes then eagled the par-5 fifth and sixth. He made the turn in 8-under 28, the lowest front-nine score at La Quinta. That flawless start put Thompson two clear of Rahm, Tyler Duncan, Taylor Montgomery, Matti Schmid and Sam Burns.

Rahm, the world’s fourth-ranked player who won two weeks ago at Kapalua, shot 64 at La Quinta, one of three courses used for the first three rounds. After the cut at 54 holes, the final round will be played at the Stadium Course at PGA West. The field includes five of the top seven players in the world and 10 of the top 20.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Brooke Henderson enjoyed the opening day of a fresh LPGA Tour season a whole lot more than the tough, waning days of last season.

Her balky back feeling stronger and swinging a club more freely than she’d been able to since October, Henderson attacked Lake Nona on Thursday with six birdies for a 5-under 67 to take a one-shot lead at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions.

Henderson, who finished third in the Race to the CME Globe last year, started fast with birdies on three of her first eight holes. She added three more against one bogey on her inward nine to take a one-shot lead over Nelly Korda, who at No. 2 is the highest-ranked player in this winners-only field.

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Europe captain Luke Donald upstaged many players who will be in his team at the Ryder Cup by shooting an 8-under 64 to take the first-round lead in the Abu Dhabi Championship.

Donald rolled in a 4-foot putt at No. 9 — his last hole — to close with four straight birdies at one of the top events on the European tour schedule, and the first of 2023. The 45-year-old Englishman’s last title was in 2012, when he was the world’s top-ranked player.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Saudi-funded LIV Golf has a television partner five weeks before the start of its second season, announcing it has an agreement with The CW to air tournaments on the weekend and stream the first rounds on The CW’s app.

A U.S. television deal was seen as critical for the rival league, which last year was available only through streaming on its website and on YouTube.

The next season of LIV Golf League, with an emphasis on the 12 four-man teams it hopes to create as franchises, starts Feb. 24-26 on the Gulf coast of Mexico at Mayakoba, which hosted a fall PGA Tour event.

LIV Golf did not disclose details of the partnership, but several media outlets have reported that The CW will not pay for media rights to LIV Golf in the traditional sense, nor would it buy time on the network. Instead, the proposed agreement would be to share advertising revenue. LIV also said it would be producing the coverage with its own team.

BASEBALL

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals and Aroldis Chapman have agreed to a $3.75 million, one-year contract, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Thursday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal is pending a successful physical for the seven-time All-Star.

Chapman was once among baseball’s most dynamic pitchers, known for consistently throwing 100 mph or more. But the left-hander, who will be 35 on opening day, is coming off the worst season of his 13-year career, going 4-4 with a 4.46 ERA for the New York Yankees in 2022 while raising questions about his dedication to his team.

NEW YORK — Alan Porter and Adrian Johnson became Major League Baseball’s second and third Black umpire crew chiefs as the league announced 10 retirements along with promotions from the minors.

Tom Hallion and Ted Barrett are retiring, the commissioner’s office said, joined by Marty Foster, Greg Gibson, Jim Reynolds, Jerry Meals, Sam Holbrook, Bill Welke, Paul Nauert and Tim Timmons.

Porter, 45, made his big league debut in 2010 and joined the permanent staff in 2013. Johnson, 47, worked his first major league game in 2006 and became a full-time big league umpire in 2010. Kerwin Danley was the first Black crew chief in 2020. He retired after the 2021 season.

Lance Barksdale, Dan Bellino, Chris Conroy, James Hoye and Todd Tichenor also were promoted to crew chief.

SOCCER

MIAMI — Professional soccer player Anton Walkes died from injuries he sustained in a boat crash off the coast of Miami, authorities said,

Walkes, who was 25, was found unconscious and taken to a hospital after the crash between two boats Wednesday near the Miami Marine Stadium basin, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Walkes was operating one of the boats that crashed, the state agency said in a statement.

Walkes, a defender, was entering his second season with MLS club Charlotte FC. The team had arrived in Fort Lauderdale on Jan. 9 for its first leg of preseason training and had a friendly scheduled with St. Louis on Saturday. That match has been canceled.

BAGHDAD — A stampede outside a stadium in southern Iraq killed at least two people and injured dozens, a health official said. Witnesses blamed the deadly incident on what they said was bad organization of the tournament.

The deadly incident happened in the southern city of Basra as spectators gathered to attend the final match in the first international soccer tournament held in Iraq in four decades. The official Iraqi News Agency said some of the 60 people who were injured outside the Basra International Stadium were in critical condition. The match was held Thursday night and Iraq defeated Oman 3-2, winning the eight-nation Arabian Gulf Cup.

COLLEGE

PASADENA, Calif. — A California lawmaker introduced a bill That would require schools that play major college sports to pay some athletes as much as $25,000 annually, along with covering the cost of six-year guaranteed athletic scholarships and post-college medical expenses.

The College Athlete Protection Act is sponsored by Assemblymember Chris Holden, who is a former San Diego State basketball player, and is the type of state-level legislation that the NCAA is looking to federal lawmakers to preempt.

Assembly Bill 252 — introduced by Holden, a Democrat whose district includes Pasadena — calls for Division I schools in California to share 50% of revenue with athletes who are considered to be undervalued because the amount of their athletic scholarships doesn’t match their market value.

BASKETBALL

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Notre Dame basketball coach Mike Brey has decided to step down at the end of his school-record 23rd season.

The 63-year-old Brey arrived in July 2000, taking over a stagnant program and guiding it back to national prominence and title contention in two conferences.

Brey has 481 victories at Notre Dame to rank sixth among active coaches at their current schools. At 580 career wins, he’s 50th in Division I history. Before joining the Irish, he coached Delaware for five seasons.

HOCKEY

NEW YORK — Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice was fined $25,000 by the NHL for criticizing the officiating in his team’s game at Toronto.

Maurice said he didn’t know what referees Francois St-Laurent and Pierre Lambert were doing other than it was not friendly toward his team. He called out St-Laurent in particular in his postgame comments following Florida’s 5-4 overtime loss Tuesday night.

