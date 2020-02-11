Trained by Gordon Elliott, Tiger Roll is looking to become the first horse to win the Grand National in three straight years. Red Rum won three times, but three years separated his second and third triumphs.
Tiger Roll, who will be aged 10 by the time of the race in April, is the 13-2 favorite with some British bookmakers.
