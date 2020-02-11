LONDON — It’s going to be even harder for Tiger Roll to win another Grand National and become the first horse to do an unprecedented “three-peat” in racing’s most gruelling steeplechase.

Tiger Roll was on Tuesday handed the top handicap weight of 74 kilograms for the 2020 Grand National — five kilograms more than he carried for his victory in the 2019 race and nine more than when he won it for the first time in 2018.