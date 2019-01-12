Los Angeles running back C.J. Anderson celebrates after a second-half touchdown. Anderson and Todd Gurley both rushed for more than 100 yardds in the Rams’ 30-22 win. (Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press)

For all the pomp and points, for all the coveting of Coach Sean McVay’s style, for all the acceptance that the Los Angeles Rams are ushering the NFL into the future, they hadn’t done a basic thing for a transformative team: Win a playoff game. Before the Rams changed the game, they needed to win one that really mattered.

Last season, Year 1 of the McVay revolution, ended with a one-and-done playoff cameo. On Saturday, the Dallas Cowboys came to Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, with a large following that began chanting “Let’s go Cowboys!” nearly two hours before kickoff. With their run-based, ball-control offense and rejuvenated defense, Dallas seemed a dangerous opponent for the flashy Rams. The potential for a second straight season-ending home playoff loss loomed over Los Angeles and its hype.

But during the Rams’ 30-22 victory in the NFC divisional round, they showed not just their style but a level of substance they aren’t even given credit for possessing. Beating the Cowboys requires some smash-mouth ability. And when they needed to, the Rams pushed around their opponent and overpowered them in a manner the Cowboys had ­become accustomed to doing.

Behind running backs Todd Gurley and C.J. Anderson, Los Angeles ran over and through Dallas. And when called upon to stop Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott on a critical fourth and one with 14:52 remaining, the Los Angeles defense was up to the task. By the end of the night, the team with the space-age style of play had played an entire game with its feet on the ground — and it looked almost as impressive as it does when it wins games with creativity and innovation.

In advancing to the NFC championship game next Sunday against the winner of Sunday’s Philadelphia-New Orleans game, the Rams loosed Anderson for 123 yards and Gurley for 115 as the team ran for 273 against a Dallas defense that had specialized in stopping the run. The backs combined for three touchdowns. Los Angeles also limited Elliott and Dallas’s potent run game to 50 yards and just 2.3 per carry.

The physical play, on both sides of the ball, allowed the Rams to win without a dynamic passing performance. Jared Goff completed only 15 of 28 passes for 186 yards, and he didn’t throw a touchdown pass. He struggled in the red zone early, failing to get the Rams into the end zone after drives of 11 and 16 plays.

But it didn’t matter — not the way the Rams were running the football.

The franchise hadn’t won a playoff game since Jan. 8, 2005, when it was in St. Louis. It hadn’t advanced to a conference title game since 2002. If you’re talking about success only while based in Los Angeles, it hasn’t been this far since 1990, when it lost, 30-3, to San Francisco in the NFC title game.

The Rams rushed for 170 yards and averaged 7.1 yards per carry in the first half. During the regular season, the Cowboys ranked fifth in the NFL in run defense, and they had allowed just four backs to run for 70 or more yards in a game. Gurley and Anderson both accomplished that in the first 30 minutes.

Gurley, the most dynamic player on the Los Angeles offense, had 80 rushing yards by halftime. His performance included an electrifying 35-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. But Anderson, who had 78 yards at intermission, set the tone, rumbling through huge holes and breaking tackles easily with his 5-foot-8, 225-pound, bowling-ball frame. It was as if the two tailbacks were performing their own rugged rendition of the “Anything You Can Do (I Can Do Better)” duet.

In the days leading up to the game, Gurley’s health had been a major story line. A knee injury had forced him to miss the final two games of the regular season and yield the rushing title to Elliott. After making it through an entire practice Thursday and declaring himself ready, Gurley still needed time to get loose Saturday. He rode an exercise bike often on the sideline, and early on he watched Anderson pound the Cowboys.

Anderson had run for 167 and 132 yards in the games Gurley missed. He joined the Rams in mid-December as an injury fill-in with low expectations, having been cut by Carolina and Oakland during the season. Now, he’s just another weapon for a team blessed with plenty of offense.