Their system for a fairer target was first used in 1997, and adopted by the ICC in 1999 before that year’s World Cup. He and Duckworth were appointed as Members of the Order of the British Empire in 2010 for services to cricket.
“Tony’s contribution to cricket is huge,” ICC general manager Geoff Allardice said in a statement. “His contribution to the game of cricket will be remembered for years to come and we send our condolences to his family and friends.”
After Lewis and Duckworth retired, Australian professor Steven Stern became the custodian of the calculation in 2014 and it became known as the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method.
Lewis graduated in mathematics and statistics from Sheffield University, and retired as lecturer of quantitative research methods from Oxford Brookes University.
