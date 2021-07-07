The 36-year-old Martin had crashed in the Tour’s opening stage after a careless spectator brandished a large cardboard sign while leaning into his path.
It was the sixth time in 13 appearances that Martin abandoned the race, according to Tour de France organizers.
Jumbo-Visma team leader Primoz Roglic, who was runner-up last year, retired from the race last week. Roglic had crashed badly during the third stage in the western Brittany region and did not recover.
___
