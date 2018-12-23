The arrival of the holidays means there’s plenty of good basketball being played. Before and after Christmas, many of the area’s best teams travel to nationally recognized tournaments and showcases.

Three of the top five teams in the area went to Florida last week as Paul VI and Wilson both traveled to Fort Myers for the City of Palms Classic while O’Connell went to Niceville for the Emerald Coast 16. All three of them faced stiff competition and traveled back north with another loss (or two) on their records.

Sidwell Friends, Potomac Falls and Richard Montgomery join the rankings after they stringed together wins before the holidays. We’ll see if their success will keep up in the new year.

1. DeMatha (7-1) Last ranked: 1

The Stags used a big second quarter to blow by Bishop Ireton, 85-45.

2. Gonzaga (6-2) LR: 5

Myles Stute had 17 points and nine rebounds to lead the Eagles to a 90-57 win over St. Mary’s Ryken.

3. Paul VI (6-3) LR: 2

The Panthers dropped two games at the City of Palms Classic, falling to McEachern (Ga.) and Olive Branch (Miss.).

4. Wilson (7-4) LR: 3

The Tigers also struggled against the talent-packed field at the City of Palms, losing to Mountain Brook (Ala.) and Vashon (Miss.).

5. O’Connell (7-2) LR: 4

The Knights finished third at the Emerald Coast 16 tournament, winning two of their three games.

6. St. John’s (7 -3 ) LR: 6

After a rough weekend, the Cadets bounced back with wins over Rock Creek Christian and W.T. Woodson.

7. Eleanor Roosevelt (5-1) LR: 7

Cameron Brown, Jahmal Cochran and Isaiah Gross finished in the double figures in the Raiders’ rout of Parkdale.

8. Gaithersburg (6-0) LR: 8

Jao Ituka and Jordan Hawkins combined for 40 points as the Trojans slipped by Damascus, 62-58.

9. Flint Hill (7-1) LR: 9

Jordan Hairston scored 27 for the second consecutive game as the Huskies beat St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes, 65-57.

10. Patriot (8-0) LR: 12

Hagen Vandiver had 20 points as the Pioneers stayed undefeated with a 54-48 win over Marshall.

11. Landon (8-0) LR: 13

The Bears enjoyed a long stretch off as they prepare for the Daily Progress tournament in Charlottesville, Va.

12. Georgetown Prep (5-2) LR: 16

Miles Somerville had 22 points as the Little Hoyas topped Virginia Academy, 64-56.

13. Osbourn (9-0) LR: 17

The Eagles had a balanced offensive attack against Westfield as nine players scored in a 48-34 win.

14. St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes (4-2) LR: 10

The Saints split their two big games this week, taking down St. Andrew’s but falling to Flint Hill.

15. South County (5-3) LR: 11

The Stallions couldn’t hold onto their lead against Hayfield, falling 53-51 in their first local loss of the year.

16. Sidwell Friends (10-2) LR: NR

After two early losses, the Quakers have picked up wins over Flint Hill, Episcopal and Bullis.

17. Bowie (5-0) LR: 19

The Bulldogs beat DuVal and High Point last week to remain undefeated.

18. Richard Montgomery (4-0) LR: NR

The Rockets took down perennial Montgomery County contender Springbrook on Tuesday, 62-58.

19. West Potomac (5-1) LR: 20

The Wolverines will play next in the Daily Progress tournament.

20. Potomac Falls (9-0) LR: NR

Kyle Skinner had 19 points as the Panthers beat Freedom-South Riding to keep their perfect start alive.

Dropped out: No. 14 St. Andrew’s (5-3), No. 15 Rock Creek Christian (4-3), No. 18 Old Mill (4-2)

On the bubble: St. Charles, Wise, Lake Braddock, Bishop McNamara, Maret