Princess Noor was purchased for $1.35 million earlier this year for Zedan Racing Stables.
“She’s a star and a very talented filly,” owner Amr Zedan said.
In a tweet Sunday, the stable wrote, “Our focus is to get her healthy to be the best mom she can be. It hurts, but (praying to) God she’s well & retirement is the best decision.”
Princess Noor had three wins in five career starts and earnings of $363,500. She won her first three starts, including the Del Mar Debutante and Chandelier Stakes at Del Mar. She finished fifth in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies last month at Keeneland.
