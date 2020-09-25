The 22-year-old Pogacar became the youngest winner in the 116-year history of the tour on Sunday. He finished ahead of another Slovenian, Primoz Roglic.
Slovenia, an Alpine nation of 2 million people, is known as nature-loving and sports oriented. It is also the home country of U.S. first lady Melania Trump.
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.