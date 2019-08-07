ZIPAQUIRA, Colombia — Thousands of screaming fans are holding a victory party for Tour de France Champion Egan Bernal in his Colombian hometown.

Bernal rode into the central square of Zipaquira on his bike on Wednesday wearing the Tour’s famed yellow jersey. A group of some 3,000 supporters dressed in the same color chanted his name. The 22-year-old is the youngest to win the Tour in 110 years, and is the first Latin American.

Bernal won the Tour last month, ahead of defending champion and Ineos teammate Geraint Thomas. His victory has been widely celebrated in Colombia, which has produced several world-class cyclists but had never won the sport’s most famous race.

