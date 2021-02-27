“Every win, every race has its own story. I want to continue like this,” Pogacar said.
Caleb Ewan of Australia edged out Irishman Sam Bennett in a sprint to win the seventh and final stage — a 147-kilometer (91-mile) route from Yas Island to Abu Dhabi Breakwater.
Yates, who won last year’s race, recovered from a crash that took down a section of the peloton about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the finish. His team, INEOS Grenadiers, said he would be checked at a hospital as a precaution.
“He sustained cuts and bruises to his face but he does not appear to have suffered any more significant injuries,” the team said on Twitter.
Chris Froome, a four-time Tour de France winner, finished the race 22 minutes back in his debut with the Israel Start-Up Nation team.
Chris Harper of Australia was fourth overall, 1:42 minutes behind Pogacar and thee seconds ahead of American rider Neilson Powless in fifth.
Pogacar won the rescheduled Tour de France in September, becoming the second-youngest winner in race history.
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.