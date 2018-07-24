Britain’s Chris Froome grimaces after being treated for tear gas or pepper spray sprayed on the peloton when a farmer’s protest interrupted during the sixteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 218 kilometers (135.5 miles) with start in Carcassonne and finish in Bagneres-de-Luchon, France, , Tuesday, July 24, 2018. (Peter Dejong/Associated Press)

BAGNERES DE-LUCHON, France — Four-time champion Chris Froome was among riders who had their eyes treated for tear gas or pepper spray aimed at the peloton when a farmer’s protest interrupted the 16th stage of the Tour de France on Tuesday.

Police had to remove bales of hay blocking the road 30 kilometers into the 218-kilometer leg from Carcassonne to Bagneres De-Luchon. An Associated Press photographer at the scene witnessed Froome and other riders getting treated with eye drops while the peloton stopped for several minutes.

It was not immediately clear whether protesters or police used the chemicals.

This Tour has been marred by incidents as race organizers struggle to deal with angry fans protesting against Froome’s participation. After fans threw flares at riders in the climb to the ski resort of Alpe d’Huez, Tour organizers banned the use of smoke flares for the rest of the race.

Froome raced all season under the cloud of a potential ban for using twice the permitted level of salbutamol during his victory at the Spanish Vuelta in September. He was cleared only just before the Tour.

The stage taking the peloton from Carcassonne to the spa town of Bagneres-de-Luchon resumed after a 15-minute interruption.

Froome sits second in the general classification, 1 minute, 39 seconds behind Sky teammate Geraint Thomas.

___

AP Sports writer Andrew Dampf and Associated Press photographer Peter Dejong contributed to this story

___

